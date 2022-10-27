ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Henderson business throws Halloween ribbon cutting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two years and two locations later, a Henderson business is getting a new start on Halloween. “A costumed Halloween ribbon cutting on a dark and drizzly morning was delightfully on brand for welcoming Corkscrew Curiosities as a new Chamber member and new Main Street business today!” says the Henderson KY Chamber […]
HENDERSON, KY
vincennespbs.org

Leaf pick up starts today

It’s the first day of the first week of leaf pick up in Vincennes. Today, the street department begins on Willow to Main from South 2nd to South 18th including the Bunker HIll, Four Lakes and Eastgate Areas. Eastgate refers to all of the streets off of Bruceville and Wheatland Roads and Old 50 within the city limits.
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - County Highway officials say South Green River Road is closed between I-69 and Lynn Road for pipe replacement. The road is closed Monday and will be closed again Tuesday to all traffic. Officials say this includes school bus and emergency vehicles from 8 a.m. to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Closure planned on KY 145 in Henderson County for drain repairs

Transportation officials say part of KY 145 in Henderson County, Kentucky, will be closed on Tuesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 145 will be closed between Melton Road and BF Overfield Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. KYTC says that there won't be any marked detours,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting

The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
My 1053 WJLT

New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Downtown Evansville

As the administrations of both Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and former mayor Johnathan Weinzapfel put their focus on revitalizing downtown Evansville over the past decade or so, the area has seen the efforts pay off as a number of businesses and restaurants have set up shop(s) in several locations south of the Lloyd Expressway, particularly the Main Street Walkway. As someone who works downtown, I appreciate the number of lunch options available, most of which are within walking distance of the studio. The one thing that's been missing, in my opinion, has been a Mexican food option. As of right now, there's only one. La Campirana has a kitchen inside the Arcadamie Bar that serves a few traditional favorites, but we'll soon have a second option with the announcement by the owners of La Mexicana International Market that they'll be opening a new restaurant near the Civic Center.
WOMI Owensboro

What is the Strange Light in the Sky over Newburgh, Indiana?

This is the season for all things spooky, so when Newburgh residents saw a strange light in the sky, many theories were tossed around on the internet. As you can see in the photo, the October sky looked pretty spooky last night. It was kind of foggy and misting rain. This really made the spotlight stand out, and embrace the spellbinding feeling of Halloween. I actually saw a purple and blue hazy light in my neighborhood. I looked at it for a while before I realized that it was Halloween decorations down the street from me.
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s which Tri-State counties have lifted their burn bans

TRI-STATE (WEHT) — As rain washes over the Tri-State, many counties are starting to ease up on their burn bans. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says Gibson, Posey, Perry, Daviess, Dubois and Martin counties have lifted their bans. Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer and Knox counties are still under burn bans as of 5:00 p.m. on […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend

It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Officer spreads joy around Henderson community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This Halloween, a Henderson Police Officer made memories and plenty of smiles for kids and families alike. The police department said they received two messages from people in their community that wanted to thank Officer Gipson for making their day. One message was from a parent who said Officer Gipson had […]
HENDERSON, KY
WANE 15

Evansville golf course plane crash ends with 3 hospitalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Report of flipped car in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a flipped car Monday morning in Warrick Co. It was around 6:35 a.m. at Center Road and Highway 261. That’s southwest of Boonville, closer to Chandler. The scene is now clear.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Library asking about hours

The Knox County Library is asking for the public’s assistance. A survey is out asking your input on what times and days patrons value most. Those who complete an online survey will be entered into a drawing to win gift cards. The survey has several choices of daily hours,...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s what’s going on at the Natcher Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive across the William H. Natcher Bridge often, it’s very likely you will soon notice crews working on the bridge. This work, however, isn’t the typical road work that happens on many Tri-State roads. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, officials are currently preparing to build a bridge deck […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family of homicide victim looking for answers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)– A Henderson family is grieving today after they say a loved one was shot and left to die. Police say 33-year-old Darrell Hayes was found dead and buried in leaves on Sunday on the west side Henderson. “It’s not fair,” says Hayes’ mother, Betty Evans. The family says his stepdad is the […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
EVANSVILLE, IN

