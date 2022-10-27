ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Drying Out and Warming Up Through the Weekend

By Nate Larsen
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Thursday, Utah!  We’re seeing clearing skies statewide with a dry northerly flow following rain and snow showers Wednesday.

Snowfall amounts were right on par in our mountain areas with anywhere from 6-10″ at the ski resorts and several inches in our mountain valleys. Lake effect moisture was present early this morning as well with rain and snow showers along the Western Salt Lake Valley and Tooele Valleys, up to a half inch of snow was reported.

Winds are blustery over Southern Utah as the storm continues to exit to the east. High pressure will return to the Western States through early next week and bring a gradual warming trend statewide. Temperatures are staying 10-15 degrees below normal today with milder temperatures returning into the weekend.

Daytime highs should reach seasonal averages by the weekend and remain there through Halloween.  Mostly sunny skies are expected statewide on Monday with average high temperatures.

Changes are on the horizon, however, for the middle of next week.  Long-range model guidance continues to show another low-pressure feature that will arrive around Wednesday of next week.  We’ll likely see increasing winds on Tuesday with increasing moisture ahead of the trough.

Current guidance suggests that we’ll see valley rain and mountain snow initially with snow levels falling to the valley floors through Thursday.  Stay tuned!


The takeaway? Drier and more seasonal weather return for the weekend with more showers next week.


Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online, we are There4You!

  • blustery over southern Utah Thursday
  • clearing skies statewide
  • dry and sunny weekend ahead
  • warmer temps
  • dry Halloween
  • showers return midweek
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

