A landmark bakery known for its giant rooftop doughnut signs is expanding in a big way into San Diego with its first area outpost scheduled to open early next year. Founded in 1952, the original branch of Randy’s Donuts, located near the Los Angeles International Airport, has made tons of television and film appearances through the years, with cameos in everything from the Arrested Development series and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” video to features like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO