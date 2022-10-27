Read full article on original website
Driver carjacked on busy Pacific Beach street
Bystanders, including some bouncers from nearby clubs, saw what was happening and ran over to help, but the driver was thrown to the ground and the suspected carjacker sped away in the Volkswagen.
San Diego Police: Driver falls asleep at wheel, truck rolls over
Two people escaped serious injury following a rollover crash in San Diego’s City Heights neighborhood early Monday morning.
Family of Chula Vista shooting victim makes emotional appeal for tips
Family of Chula Vista father killed in roadside shooting makes emotional appeal for tips; police release info on suspect's car
KTLA.com
Caught on Video: Team of thieves steal $140k in handbags from Nordstrom
Police are looking for a team of thieves who walked away with $140,000 worth of designer handbags from a Nordstrom in San Diego last Wednesday. The robbery occurred just before 7 p.m. during store hours in Nordstrom at Westfield UTC, where the thieves stole a total of 70 designer handbags, San Diego police told KTLA sister station KSWB.
Eater
LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego
A landmark bakery known for its giant rooftop doughnut signs is expanding in a big way into San Diego with its first area outpost scheduled to open early next year. Founded in 1952, the original branch of Randy’s Donuts, located near the Los Angeles International Airport, has made tons of television and film appearances through the years, with cameos in everything from the Arrested Development series and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” video to features like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!.
Woman shot while sitting inside car in Barrio Logan
A 26-year-old woman was shot and injured while sitting in her car in Barrio Logan on Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said.
7 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on Otay Lakes Road East at around 9:53 p.m. The officials reported that a Honda lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road.
Ship crew returning to San Diego rescued from fire off Mexican coast
The crew of a fishing vessel returning to San Diego from Cabo San Lucas was rescued after the ship engine caught fire off the Mexican coast, the U.S Coast Guard said.
Washington Examiner
Police in California conduct home raids with redacted search warrants: Report
Police in San Diego County, California, and FBI agents reportedly coordinated to conduct several early-morning raids on homes with redacted search warrants. The redactions included the location and the people being searched by the warrants, according to a CBS affiliate in San Diego. The raids were conducted Thursday morning, with...
NBC San Diego
Encinitas Boy, 15, Stabs 2 Older Teens at House Party: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend, accused of stabbing two 17-year-old boys at a house party in Encinitas, according to a news release issued by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were sent out to investigate a trespassing call on Saturday at about 10 p.m. in the...
2 People Died, 5 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Mission Beach (Mission Beach, CA)
According to the San Diego Fire Rescue, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Mission Beach. The officials stated that the crash happened at 2990 Mission Boulevard at around 3:10 p.m.
'It's not safe' | Nearly 36 streetlights out in Rolando
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in a Rolando neighborhood said they've been left in the dark for years and nothing is being done to fix their streetlights. One neighbor says he counted nearly three two dozen streetlights out on four streets. “Thirty-two street lights just on four streets,” said Daniel...
San Diego Channel
20-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In La Mesa (La Mesa, CA)
According to the La Mesa Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 8500 block of Dallas Street at around 6:33 a.m.
Man found on dirt trail near homeless encampment dies
Santee patrol deputies received a radio call to assist the Santee Fire Department regarding a medical emergency at the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
San Diego weekly Reader
Ironsmith Coffee owner shot in neck and face
Jmar Teyvan Tarafa, 31, is now held without bail, after he allegedly tried to shoot an Encinitas coffee shop owner point-blank in the face, according to statements by a prosecutor late yesterday, October 17, 2022. Prosecutor Helen Kim said the owner of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters told Tarafa to leave his...
DUI collision leaves a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
San Diego police are investigating a collision that left a 21-year-old man with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.
escondidograpevine.com
The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916
Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
Border Patrol agents seize weapons after encounter with armed men
U.S. Border Patrol agents recovered four AR-15-style rifles last week after encountering several armed migrants who dropped their weapons and escaped from law enforcement to Mexico, authorities said.
CBS 8
