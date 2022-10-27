ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Caught on Video: Team of thieves steal $140k in handbags from Nordstrom

Police are looking for a team of thieves who walked away with $140,000 worth of designer handbags from a Nordstrom in San Diego last Wednesday. The robbery occurred just before 7 p.m. during store hours in Nordstrom at Westfield UTC, where the thieves stole a total of 70 designer handbags, San Diego police told KTLA sister station KSWB.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego

A landmark bakery known for its giant rooftop doughnut signs is expanding in a big way into San Diego with its first area outpost scheduled to open early next year. Founded in 1952, the original branch of Randy’s Donuts, located near the Los Angeles International Airport, has made tons of television and film appearances through the years, with cameos in everything from the Arrested Development series and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” video to features like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

'It's not safe' | Nearly 36 streetlights out in Rolando

SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in a Rolando neighborhood said they've been left in the dark for years and nothing is being done to fix their streetlights. One neighbor says he counted nearly three two dozen streetlights out on four streets. “Thirty-two street lights just on four streets,” said Daniel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

2 die, 5 taken to hospital in Mission Beach head-on vehicle crash

MISSION BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Two people died and five more were injured Saturday in a head-on vehicle collision in Mission Beach. The two-vehicle crash happened at 3:09 p.m. Saturday at 2990 Mission Blvd., near San Fernando Place, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. A San Diego Police...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Ironsmith Coffee owner shot in neck and face

Jmar Teyvan Tarafa, 31, is now held without bail, after he allegedly tried to shoot an Encinitas coffee shop owner point-blank in the face, according to statements by a prosecutor late yesterday, October 17, 2022. Prosecutor Helen Kim said the owner of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters told Tarafa to leave his...
ENCINITAS, CA
escondidograpevine.com

The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916

Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy