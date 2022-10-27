Read full article on original website
Troopers wrap-up season of Friday Night Lights
LINCOLN, NEB. — As the NSAA high school football playoffs get underway for all classes, Nebraska State Troopers are closing out another season of sharing safety messages under the Friday night lights. “Friday Night Lights” is part of NSP’s community service effort, which includes troopers throughout the entire state....
Tree plantings planned in every county to mark the 150th Arbor Day
LINCOLN — Travelers set goals to visit every state, bicyclers aspire to ride across the country, and mountaineers seek the highest peaks. But if you’re a tree lover, you plant trees. And to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, the tourism agency in Nebraska City — the...
Spending on Nebraska elections is surging, with no end in sight
OMAHA — Every two years, Nebraskans get inundated by political ads, mailers and text messages from candidates for federal office. Every four years, would-be governors come calling with wave after wave of advertising. But the torrent of ads and outreach from races down the ballot — from Legislature to...
Nebraska Capitol hosts Day of the Dead altars
LINCOLN — Visitors to the State Capitol through Nov. 4 will see sugar skulls, candles, butterflies and a traditional “altar de ofrendas” in celebration of the annual el dia de Los Muertos. The Mexican Cultural Center of the Heartland, based in Omaha and dedicated to preserving and...
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right...
Alliance Arts Council announce 2022-2023 line-up
The Alliance Arts Council will begin their 2022-2023 season on Friday, November 18. The season opening act will be CHRIS FUNK – The Wonderist. Funk has traveled the world sharing his style of magic that can only be described as refreshingly different. It’s a magic show with live music!
70 Nebraska Schools to receive funding from EducationQuest
(Lincoln, Neb.) EducationQuest Foundation has awarded 70 Nebraska schools with 8th Grade Campus Visit Grants totaling nearly $45,000. The schools will use the grants, which range from $143 to $850, to help fund college visits and related activities to get students on the path to college. EducationQuest Vice President Eric...
Prescribed Fire at Wind Cave National Park
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – Firefighters from several agencies assisted Wind Cave National Park with a 1,037-acre prescribed fire the week of October 16. The fire bordered the park’s headquarters, including the Elk Mountain Campground, and was conducted Sunday and Monday, October 16 and 17, with mop-up operations Tuesday. Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire until it is declared out.
Hunters urged to be wary of potential fire hazards due to prolonged drought conditions
A spark. That’s all it takes to ignite a wildfire. With the pheasant and rifle deer season openers rapidly approaching, hunters are reminded to act responsibly in the field and to do their part in the prevention of wildfires. According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln drought monitor (droughtmonitor.unl.edu/), 80%...
Neb., 5 other states appeal dismissal of suit over student loan relief
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration's program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was...
