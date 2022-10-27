ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Troopers wrap-up season of Friday Night Lights

LINCOLN, NEB. — As the NSAA high school football playoffs get underway for all classes, Nebraska State Troopers are closing out another season of sharing safety messages under the Friday night lights. “Friday Night Lights” is part of NSP’s community service effort, which includes troopers throughout the entire state....
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Capitol hosts Day of the Dead altars

LINCOLN — Visitors to the State Capitol through Nov. 4 will see sugar skulls, candles, butterflies and a traditional “altar de ofrendas” in celebration of the annual el dia de Los Muertos. The Mexican Cultural Center of the Heartland, based in Omaha and dedicated to preserving and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are expected to dominate as usual at the polls in November and retain control of the officially nonpartisan Legislature. They face a far tougher challenge flipping enough seats to push through a statewide abortion ban. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alliance Arts Council announce 2022-2023 line-up

The Alliance Arts Council will begin their 2022-2023 season on Friday, November 18. The season opening act will be CHRIS FUNK – The Wonderist. Funk has traveled the world sharing his style of magic that can only be described as refreshingly different. It’s a magic show with live music!
ALLIANCE, NE
70 Nebraska Schools to receive funding from EducationQuest

(Lincoln, Neb.) EducationQuest Foundation has awarded 70 Nebraska schools with 8th Grade Campus Visit Grants totaling nearly $45,000. The schools will use the grants, which range from $143 to $850, to help fund college visits and related activities to get students on the path to college. EducationQuest Vice President Eric...
NEBRASKA STATE
Prescribed Fire at Wind Cave National Park

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – Firefighters from several agencies assisted Wind Cave National Park with a 1,037-acre prescribed fire the week of October 16. The fire bordered the park’s headquarters, including the Elk Mountain Campground, and was conducted Sunday and Monday, October 16 and 17, with mop-up operations Tuesday. Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire until it is declared out.
ARKANSAS STATE
Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

