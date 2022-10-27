With top-three finishes in four of their five fall tournaments thus far, including wins at the Piedmont Invitational and Golfweek D-III Invitational, Emory is the Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll’s top-ranked team for Oct. 28. The Eagles received all 18 first-place votes for their first No. 1 ranking of 2022-23.

EMORY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO