Bumble bees become first insects known to 'play with balls'

A study has found that bees can play football. The research was carried out by students at Queen Mary University of London, who found that the insects repeatedly rolled around a small ball without any incentive to do so. PhD student Samadi Galpayage explained: "It is certainly mind-blowing, at times...
The first known Neanderthal family has been found by researchers, with their prehistoric DNA providing fresh insight into the archaic species’ social dynamics. In a study published Wednesday in Nature, researchers said they were able to extract DNA from tiny bone fragments discovered in two Russian caves, allowing them to map an extended family of 13 members, including a definitive link between father and a teenage daughter. The small clan lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago, according to scientists. They are also believed to have died together—potentially from starvation. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto involved in the study, according to the Associated Press. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”Meet the first #Neandertal family! Ancient #genomes of thirteen Neandertals provide a rare snapshot of their community & social organization. New study in @Nature by @SkovLaurits, @benmpeter & an intl. team. @MPI_EVA_Leipzig See: https://t.co/rWMcLXK1BP & https://t.co/OsBydLNQvJ pic.twitter.com/28OC6fp5wi— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 19, 2022
The world's largest bird species to ever roam the Earth could have been found already following the discovery of a new fossil in Australia. The fossil contains unique remains of the ancient bird's pair of legs during an excavation site in Central Australia, holding potential remains could still be in the area waiting to be unearthed.
The amulet was found near a future housing development site where Neolithic and Iron Age artifacts have previously been discovered. A team of archaeologists working in Ysby, Sweden recently discovered what they are calling a “one of its kind” amulet depicting the hammer wielded by the Norse mythological god Thor.
Hundreds of twitchers (birdwatchers) have descended on a tiny Cornish island to see a rare American bird thought to have blown off course during migration. It is only the fourth time the blackburnian warbler has ever been spotted in the UK and the first time it has been photographed in such detail.
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Hybrids of two common North American songbirds, the black-capped and mountain chickadee, are more likely to be found in places where humans have altered the landscape in some way, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research. Published today in Global Change Biology, it's the first study to positively correlate hybridization...
Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
Twig mimicry is most common and diversified in Phasmatodea (stick and leaf insects), a group of iconic models for understanding the evolution of camouflage and mimicry among insects. Extant stick and leaf insects exhibit a wide array of exaggerated morphologies mimicking twigs, bark, fresh or dried leaves, ferns, and even moss. However, the fossil record of Phasmatodea is relatively sparse, and the most ancient stick insects from 100 million years ago lack obvious characteristics relating to the familiar twig mimicry of the extant groups.
It was a remarkably elaborate mating ritual. When a male Chiriquí harlequin frog found its mate, it would climb on to the female’s back, grip its armpits with its forelimbs and hug it. Females of the species were often twice as large as the males, and they would remain in this mating clasp for days or even months – depending on when the female was ready to lay her eggs. During this time, the male might forgo eating and lose up to 30% of its body weight, but it was willing to wait.
Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
Vultures are among the most iconic birds in the animal kingdom. From turkey vultures to the classic black vulture, these carrion birds are an essential part of their ecosystems. There are 23 species of vultures in two groups: Old World and New World vultures. Though they gain a fearsome reputation as adults, baby vultures are just as vulnerable and needy as any other young animal. Read on to discover eight fascinating facts about baby vultures!
