ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Bumble bees become first insects known to 'play with balls'

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5iN8_0ipGVqdH00

Scientists in the UK have confirmed that bumble bees , just like humans and dogs, like to play with balls.

This video shows the bees playing with little wooden balls, making them the first insections known to play with inanimate objects for fun.

The team said its findings, published in the journal Animal Behaviour, add to growing evidence that bees’ minds are much more complex than previously imagined.

“It is certainly mind-blowing, at times amusing, to watch bumble bees show something like play,” PhD student at Queen Mary, Samadi Galpayage, said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Bees can play football

A study has found that bees can play football. The research was carried out by students at Queen Mary University of London, who found that the insects repeatedly rolled around a small ball without any incentive to do so. PhD student Samadi Galpayage explained: "It is certainly mind-blowing, at times...
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Remnants of First Known Neanderthal Family Discovered in Siberia

The first known Neanderthal family has been found by researchers, with their prehistoric DNA providing fresh insight into the archaic species’ social dynamics. In a study published Wednesday in Nature, researchers said they were able to extract DNA from tiny bone fragments discovered in two Russian caves, allowing them to map an extended family of 13 members, including a definitive link between father and a teenage daughter. The small clan lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago, according to scientists. They are also believed to have died together—potentially from starvation. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto involved in the study, according to the Associated Press. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”Meet the first #Neandertal family! Ancient #genomes of thirteen Neandertals provide a rare snapshot of their community & social organization. New study in @Nature by @SkovLaurits, @benmpeter & an intl. team. @MPI_EVA_Leipzig See: https://t.co/rWMcLXK1BP & https://t.co/OsBydLNQvJ pic.twitter.com/28OC6fp5wi— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 19, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
allthatsinteresting.com

Swedish Archaeologists Unearth ‘One Of A Kind’ Amulet Of Thor’s Hammer

The amulet was found near a future housing development site where Neolithic and Iron Age artifacts have previously been discovered. A team of archaeologists working in Ysby, Sweden recently discovered what they are calling a “one of its kind” amulet depicting the hammer wielded by the Norse mythological god Thor.
Daily Mail

A windswept warbler indeed! Hundreds of twitchers descend on tiny Cornish island to see rare American bird blown off course during migration for only the fourth time it has ever been spotted in the UK

Hundreds of twitchers (birdwatchers) have descended on a tiny Cornish island to see a rare American bird thought to have blown off course during migration. It is only the fourth time the blackburnian warbler has ever been spotted in the UK and the first time it has been photographed in such detail.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Ingram Atkinson

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Phys.org

Hybrid songbirds found more often in human-altered environments

Hybrids of two common North American songbirds, the black-capped and mountain chickadee, are more likely to be found in places where humans have altered the landscape in some way, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research. Published today in Global Change Biology, it's the first study to positively correlate hybridization...
Andrei Tapalaga

What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
Phys.org

The early evolution of successful twig mimicry in insects

Twig mimicry is most common and diversified in Phasmatodea (stick and leaf insects), a group of iconic models for understanding the evolution of camouflage and mimicry among insects. Extant stick and leaf insects exhibit a wide array of exaggerated morphologies mimicking twigs, bark, fresh or dried leaves, ferns, and even moss. However, the fossil record of Phasmatodea is relatively sparse, and the most ancient stick insects from 100 million years ago lack obvious characteristics relating to the familiar twig mimicry of the extant groups.
The Guardian

Animals we’ve lost: the vivid ‘waving’ frog that vanished suddenly

It was a remarkably elaborate mating ritual. When a male Chiriquí harlequin frog found its mate, it would climb on to the female’s back, grip its armpits with its forelimbs and hug it. Females of the species were often twice as large as the males, and they would remain in this mating clasp for days or even months – depending on when the female was ready to lay her eggs. During this time, the male might forgo eating and lose up to 30% of its body weight, but it was willing to wait.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds

Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
MARYLAND STATE
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
Sara B

Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨

In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
a-z-animals.com

Baby Vultures

Vultures are among the most iconic birds in the animal kingdom. From turkey vultures to the classic black vulture, these carrion birds are an essential part of their ecosystems. There are 23 species of vultures in two groups: Old World and New World vultures. Though they gain a fearsome reputation as adults, baby vultures are just as vulnerable and needy as any other young animal. Read on to discover eight fascinating facts about baby vultures!
The Independent

The Independent

902K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy