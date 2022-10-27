ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Video shows elderly woman, toddler injured in San Jose hit-and-run; suspect at large

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00U3Nv_0ipGVka900

Warning: This video may be hard or disturbing for viewers to watch.

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Police are looking for a suspect after a hit-and-run late Tuesday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced in a press release . The suspect driver hit an elderly woman and a three-year-old toddler in a stroller while they were walking in a marked crosswalk near Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane around 5:40 p.m.

Arrests made in robbery of San Jose bakery; 1 suspect still at large

Surveillance video released by SJPD Thursday shows a dark gray four-door hatchback hit the two victims, resulting in the two having non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the car was traveling westbound on Sierra Road at a “high rate of speed.”

Neither the suspect vehicle nor the driver has been located or identified. Police say the front of the driver’s side of the car is possibly damaged, and the car looks like a 2012 Mazda 3.

KRON On is streaming news live now

SJPD says anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aldinger via email at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

San Jose police make arrest in ‘suspicious’ death of woman

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in the “suspicious” death of a woman, the San Jose Police Department announced in a media advisory Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39 of San Jose, was taken into custody Oct. 27 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on homicide charges. Flores-Rogel was arrested in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Injured in Suspected DUI on Blossom Hill Road [San Jose, CA]

Male Driver Hospitalized after DUI Rollover Accident on Walnut Blossom Drive. Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Walnut Blossom Drive and Blossom Hill Road on October 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that medics located one man...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft

OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Security guard shot by Safeway shoplifter in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Calls for more police after violent weekend in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The president of the union that represents San Jose police officers is calling for an investigation into why no mutual aid was requested during the city’s violent weekend. The president of the police union said one of the unanswered calls preceded a homicide. “These are all 911 calls coming in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time boyfriend. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman in critical condition after San Jose stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A stabbing on Friday night sent one woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. The call came in to police at 8:24 p.m. reporting a stabbing incident in the 300 block of South 22nd Street, in the Brookwood South neighborhood of San Jose. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose firefighters save dog from burning home

(BCN) — Firefighters in San Jose saved a dog that was trapped inside a burning duplex Sunday night, according to the San Jose Fire Department. All of the occupants of the house at 15th and Mission streets had safely evacuated when firefighters arrived, but a dog was left inside. Firefighters were able to gain entry […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stabbing leaves woman with life-threatening injuries in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday night. The incident occurred at 8:24 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. 22nd Street in the Brookwood Terrace neighborhood, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. As of Friday night, police said the suspect in the incident was still at large.
SAN JOSE, CA
thesfnews.com

Suspects Arrested In Violent Mission District Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a robbery that occurred on October 5. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets for a report of a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with a 48-year-old male victim who stated that he was attempting to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals blocked the victim’s access.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Nob Hill robbery results in shooting

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — A robbery turned violent in Nob Hill on Friday night and resulted in gunshots, according to San Francisco Police Department. Around 2:30 a.m. the victim was waiting for his girlfriend in his car at the corner of Pine and Larkin streets. According to police, multiple suspects came up to the vehicle […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

49K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy