Center for Italian Studies at Stony Brook University is hosting a memorial conference in honor of its founder, Distinguished Service Professor Mario B. Mignone. “Made in Italy, Made for America: Honoring Mario B. Mignone (1940-2019)” will be held on Friday, November 11, from 8 am to 6 pm in the Charles B. Wang Center, Lecture Hall 1, and on Saturday, November 12, from 9 am to 3 pm in the Center for Italian Studies (Melville Library E4340).

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO