Opening Odds: No. 1 Georgia opens as favorite over No. 2 Tennessee
And now for the SEC game of the year. Undefeated Tennessee will head down to Athens to face undefeated Georgia on Saturday afternoon, with the division on the line. The winner here more than likely will represent the East in Atlanta — the winner will also be hard to keep out of the College Football Playoff regardless of outcome in Atlanta.
College Gameday headed to Athens for Tennessee-Georgia
In the least shocking news you’ll read today, College Gameday is headed to Athens next week. A top three matchup is set to play out between the hedges, with the SEC East on the line. CBS will have the call and kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. It’ll...
RECAP: Vols skin ‘Cats, 44-6
Another hurdle faced, and another hurdle cleared, as Tennessee dismantled 19th-ranked Kentucky 44-6. The start of the game looked like it was a hand-picked template for Tennessee wins this season: a first-drive TD and a subsequent three and out by the defense. UT scored the first points of the game on a five-play, 75-play drive with Jalin Hyatt catching a 55-yard TD pass on the fifth play of the game. The defense allowed zero yard on three plays and forced a UK punt.
Tennessee-Kentucky: Live updates, analysis
Tennessee and Kentucky are set for battle tonight in Knoxville. The Volunteers, in the thick of the College Football Playoff hunt, are set to get back safety Jaylen McCollough and receiver Cedric Tillman tonight. A win here would set up a top three matchup next week in Athens. Follow along...
