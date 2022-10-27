ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC 29 News

New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ACPS giving raises to bus drivers, school nurses

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to fill gaps in staffing, and it’s doing so in the form of a pay raise. The School Board approved a $5 raise for bus drivers, as well as a bump in pay for school nurses and building services staff members.
Study being done to help Charlottesville fill job openings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville currently has around 70 job openings. The city is having a wage and compensation study done for the first time in five years. The study aims to help Charlottesville determine where it is at in the market to pay employees. “It’s really very unusual that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBAC calling for artists to participate in upcoming exhibition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective is looking for artists to take part in an exhibition taking place on March 3, 2023. The McGuffey Art Center will be hosting “Blackity Black Black,” which will showcase Black artists and their culture. “We’re really looking for artists...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation kicked off the spooky weekend with the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival. This is the first time the event has been put on since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had a costume contest, food, games, and performances. The day ended with trick or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cville National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Misuse, abuse, or accidental ingestion of prescription drugs can occur if they are never disposed of, and experts say discarding the unnecessary drugs in your home could save a life. “We’re often prescribed pharmaceuticals, painkillers after a procedure, and oftentimes, we may use half the bottle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Contour Flights available at SVRA Nov. 1st

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - A change is coming to Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport. Commercial air service at the airport is switching from United Express to Contour Airlines Tuesday, November 1. Contour says it will provide service to Dulles, with interline connectivity to American Airlines. The company will also be...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
AAA: Now is the time to prepare your vehicle for winter travel

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cooler weather is already here and even colder temperatures are on the way, AAA says right now is the best time to prepare your vehicle for the winter season. “If you’re seeing corrosion on your battery, or if you’re seeing your windshield wipers and you start...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Tracking Halloween Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds fill back in on this Sunday. Rain clouds arrive on Monday, Halloween. Expect a warming trend start November. Sunday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows not as cold, in the 40s. Monday, Halloween: Mostly...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

