Måneskin announce new album ‘RUSH!’
Måneskin have shared details of their third album, ‘RUSH!’. The Italian rockers confirmed today (October 31) that their next record is released on January 20, 2023. ‘RUSH!’ is the follow-up to to 2021’s ‘Teatro D’ira: Vol. I’ and 2018’s ‘Il Ballo Della Vita’.
Escape The Fate announce ‘The Dead Masquerade’ Australian tour for 2023
Escape The Fate have announced the Australian leg of their current world tour – dubbed ‘The Dead Masquerade’ – slating their return Down Under for next April. The trek is scheduled to kick off in Perth on Tuesday April 18, when the Vegas-native screamo band will take to the Magnet House. They’ll head east to play The Gov in Adelaide that Thursday (April 20), before rounding out the week – and tour – with gigs in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.
Arcade Fire announce New York show playing ‘Neon Bible’ in full this weekend
Arcade Fire have announced they’ll perform their 2007 album ‘Neon Bible’ in full at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City this weekend. The band – who are currently on a tour in support of latest album ‘WE’ amid allegations of sexual misconduct levelled at frontman Win Butler – will perform at the venue on Saturday night (November 5), after a concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn the previous evening. Tickets for the ‘Neon Bible’ show are on sale now.
Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
Watch Rina Sawayama perform ‘This Hell’ on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
Rina Sawayama headed to the ballroom this weekend, performing her single ‘This Hell’ on Strictly Come Dancing – watch the performance below. ‘This Hell’ appears on the singer’s new album ‘Hold The Girl’, which was released last month via Dirty Hit, with Rina finishing up a UK and Ireland headline tour last week at London’s Brixton Academy.
Little Simz, Jorja Smith and more to deliver performance in tribute to Jamal Edwards
Little Simz, Jorja Smith, Mahalia and Max Cyrus are set to take part in a special performance in honour of the late Jamal Edwards. On November 7 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, the all-star cast will pay tribute to influential late entrepreneur Edwards as part of the Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS).
Listen to Noel Gallagher’s new song ‘Pretty Boy’ featuring Johnny Marr
Noel Gallagher has returned this morning (October 31) with a brand new song – listen to the Johnny Marr-featuring ‘Pretty Boy’ below. Gallagher teased his return last week with new music after promising a new album with his High Flying Birds project, the follow-up to his 2017 LP, ‘Who Built The Moon?’. Last year, he released a best-of album, ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’.
Natalie Imbruglia discusses “shocking” media treatment in the late ’90s: “I was called difficult”
Natalie Imbruglia has opened up about her treatment by mainstream media in the late ’90s, describing it in a new interview as “shocking”. Speaking with The Forty Five to promote the 25th anniversary of her debut album ‘Left Of The Middle’, Imbruglia fielded a question pertaining to TFI Friday presenter Chris Evans. The radio and television personality once lambasted Imbruglia on air for the fact that her hit single ‘Torn’ was not written by her; the song was originally written and performed by American band Ednaswap in 1995. Imbruglia explained that he had done this because she turned him down when asking her out on a dinner date.
The HIRS Collective announce new album featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Soul Glo and Thursday
The HIRS Collective have revealed details of their upcoming project ‘We’re Still Here’, with the album’s featured artists including members of My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Soul Glo and more. The 17-song album is set for release on March 24, 2023, and will feature collaborations with MCR’s...
Morrissey’s new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ to feature Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop, Flea and more
Morrissey‘s long-awaited new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ has finally been given a release date, and a bounty of special guests including Miley Cyrus, Iggy Pop and members of Red Hot Chili Peppers. The former Smiths frontman’s 14th solo album was first announced in May 2021, when he...
Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2023
The Isle Of Wight Festival has announced its 2023 line-up, with Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline. The island festival returned in 2022 with Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining after its 2021 edition was delayed due to continued COVID restrictions. From June 15-18 next...
Watch The Moldy Peaches perform ‘Anyone Else But You’ at first gig in 11 years
The Moldy Peaches reunited this week (October 27) for their first live show in over a decade – watch them perform ‘Anyone Else But You’ below. As revealed earlier in this month, Adam Green and Kimya Dawson got back together for their first gig together in 11 years as part of the Los Angeles premiere of Meet Me In The Bathroom.
Glorilla: boundary-pushing rap star with a best friend in Cardi B
It’s safe to say that Glorilla is one of the most hotly-tipped rappers around. The artist – born Gloria Hallelujah Wood – currently has only a handful of singles to her name, but she’s already rubbing shoulders with the big dogs: she teamed up with Atlanta’s Latto for the lively ‘FNF (Remix)’ and, more recently, superstar Cardi B on ‘Tomorrow 2’. The latter is a bouncy, high-octane remix of Glorilla’s track of the same name, and earlier this month, it skyrocketed to the Top 10 of the Billboard 100 chart in the US, making it a real breakthrough moment for this fast-rising star.
‘We captured lightning’ – documenting jazz hero Roy Hargrove
Film-maker Eliane Henri set out to chronicle the day-to-day life of revered jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove – but didn’t know she would also be documenting his untimely death
ALYPH teams up with Dato Seri Vida for the new track ‘SWIPE’
Singaporean rapper ALYPH has teamed up with Malaysian cosmetics mogul and social media personality Dato Seri Vida for his latest single ‘SWIPE’. The single arrived on October 21 ahead of the music video on October 28, and sees Dato Seri Vida opening the track with her infamous laugh and the proclamation “As long as you have a direction, who care?” as ALYPH launches into a laid-back, swaggering verse that goes “Tak nak jaga hati / Lebih baik aku jujur / Dah banyak situasi yang ku mengalami / Biar takde yang ku kesali”: “Don’t want to care about your feelings / It’s better if I’m honest / I’ve been through many situations / As long as there aren’t any I regret”.
Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich shares new single ‘Killer’
Indy Yelich, the little sister of Lorde, has shared a new single – listen to ‘Killer’ below. The singer emerged last month with her debut single ‘Threads’, after “secretly working away at music for 4 years”. Speaking of new song ‘Killer’ in a...
Supporting Louis Tomlinson isn’t “lame” – he’s helping new bands to reach the next level
Right now, the internet is saturated with new music. Touring is becoming increasingly harder thanks to surging living costs and complicated new Brexit rules. Everyone, apart from the biggest artists (and even they’re not safe), could do with a helping hand right now. So why, then, are some acts trying to put down both bands accepting a leg up, and those artists using their platform to pay it forward to those for whom these opportunities could make all the difference to?
Beastie Boys’ ‘Check Your Head’ to get 30th anniversary reissue
Beastie Boys 1992 album ‘Check Your Head’ is getting a reissue to mark its 30th anniversary. The reissue, via Vinyl Me Please, will be pressed on burgundy and dark red vinyl with AAA lacquers cut from the original master tapes by Ryan Smith (via Consequence). It will also feature linear notes written by Mark Ronson.
The Rolling Stones are working on a new album featuring late drummer Charlie Watts
The Rolling Stones‘ next album will feature drumming by their late sticksman Charlie Watts. That’s according to The Sun, which writes that guitarist Ronnie Wood says that the band’s new album will be released next summer. The record will have some of Watts’ drumming work included alongside that of touring drummer Steve Jordan’s.
This Is Why Glasgow Is Being Called “The UK’s First Feminist City”
Glasgow is being hailed as "the UK's first feminist city" after councillors passed a game-changing town planning motion. Submitted by Green councillor Holly Bruce, the motion states that women should be "central to all aspects of planning, public realm design, policy development and budgets". Though the motion is the first...
