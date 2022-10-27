Crystal Palace vs Southampton recap: Odsonne Edouard touched home the game’s only goal as the Eagles took all three points at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Patrick Vieira’s side is (for now, at least) into the top half of the Premier League table following the victory. Crystal Palace (16 points) sit 10th after 12 games played. On the other side, Southampton (12 points) sit 16th, two points above the relegation zone, after winning just one of their last eight PL games (1W-2D-5L).

2 DAYS AGO