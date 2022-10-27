Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace edge out Southampton to move into top half (video)
Crystal Palace vs Southampton recap: Odsonne Edouard touched home the game’s only goal as the Eagles took all three points at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Patrick Vieira’s side is (for now, at least) into the top half of the Premier League table following the victory. Crystal Palace (16 points) sit 10th after 12 games played. On the other side, Southampton (12 points) sit 16th, two points above the relegation zone, after winning just one of their last eight PL games (1W-2D-5L).
Marcus Rashford Scores 100th Manchester United Goal v West Ham
Marcus Rashford has scored his 100th Manchester United goal just a day before his 25th birthday.
BBC
Fulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 0-0 Everton
Frank Lampard called for consistency heading into this match at one of the Premier League’s form teams and, to a certain extent, that is exactly what he got. Another superb defensive display, underpinned by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and excellent centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, led to a fourth clean sheet of the campaign.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 22: Romelu Lukaku
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Romelu Lukaku hasn't seen the pitch much this season. After being ousted by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and sent back to Inter Milan on loan, Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined from August to late October.
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
BBC
Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Visitors will 'have to deal' with Antonio Conte ban
Tottenham will just "have to deal" with Antonio Conte's touchline ban for Tuesday's Champions League Group D decider at Marseille, says midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Italian was sent off after Spurs' draw with Sporting Lisbon and will have to sit in the stands in France. "No-one can fill his void,...
BBC
Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
NBC Sports
Shilese Jones leads the way for U.S. women in world gymnastics championships qualifying
The U.S. women easily posted the top qualifying score at the world gymnastics championships and are favored to win a record-breaking sixth consecutive world title on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Leanne Wong and Skye Blakely combined for 167.263 points, distancing second place Great Britain by 2.668 points. For perspective, it’s greater than the margin separating Great Britain from sixth place China.
Report: Chelsea Could Try Again For Frenkie De Jong In January
Chelsea could attempt to sign Frenkie De Jong in January from Barcelona.
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Tottenham to qualify; Shakhtar continue their miracle run
The end is in sight for the group stages of the Champions League (catch all the action only on Paramount+). Twelve of the 16 places in the knockout rounds have been claimed but there is plenty at stake for teams still looking to qualify as well as those chasing history. Here are three key storylines to follow:
ESPN
Flamengo beat 10-man Athletico-PR for third Copa Liberatdores title
Flamengo marched unbeaten to a third Copa Libertadores title after topping Athletico-PR 1-0 in the all-Brazilian final on Saturday. Gabriel Barbosa starred in the final yet again by producing the only goal in a half-full Metropolitano Stadium in Ecuador. - Vickery: Worthy champions Flamengo dominant in final. - Stream on...
BBC
Rangers can compete with Ajax 'on the day', says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
Report: Napoli Are Clear Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Is Not For Sale Amid Chelsea Interest
Napoli are clear Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is not far sale amid interest from Chelsea.
BBC
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
'He Will Fix It' - Former Liverpool Man Backs Jurgen Klopp To Turn The Tides
Former Liverpool captain now Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness believes Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will fix the current crisis at Anfield by addressing the serious problems within the team.
FOX Sports
Milan coach Stefano Pioli signs new deal until 2025
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been rewarded for his title-winning exploits with a two-year extension to his contract at the defending champion. Milan announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Pioli has signed a new contract until June 2025. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of this season.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Conte, Lo Celso, Asensio, Kounde
Real Madrid are in pole position to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, is intent on staying at the Nou Camp club and the 25-year-old Dutch international will not listen to any offers in January. (Sport - in Spanish)
BBC
David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
