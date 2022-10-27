Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Utah Football Has Fun With The Spirit Halloween Costume Trend
SALT LAKE CITY- You’ve probably seen the meme trend by now where people take a Spirit Halloween package and photoshop it with a costume of their choice- often poking fun at very mundane, everyday life things such as work. Utah football decided to take the trend into their own hands, creating a Kyle Whittingham costume kit and the things it includes are spot on.
kslsports.com
No Season-Ending Injuries For The Utes, Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Day-To-Day
SALT LAKE CITY- Some very encouraging news came out of head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Monday press conference- there are no season-ending injuries for Utah after Washington State. However, there are guys who are banged up, most notably quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid who will be day-to-day as Utah prepares to host Arizona at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.
kslsports.com
BYU WR Kody Epps Out For Season With Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s leading receiver Kody Epps is out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Epps suffered an upper-body injury late in the fourth quarter during a loss to the Liberty Flames on October 22. As a result, he missed the East Carolina game on October 29 and will be out for the remaining three guaranteed games in BYU’s season.
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Boise State
PROVO, Utah – The potential final chapter of the BYU football series with Boise State has a kickoff time. BYU’s last scheduled trip to the blue turf to take Boise State will kick off at 5 p.m. (MT) on FS2. According to Fox Sports’ schedule for week 10 in college football. Boise State’s official website has the game listed as either FS1 or FS2.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
kslsports.com
Utes Move Up In AP Top 25 After Gutsy Win In Pullman
SALT LAKE CITY- Sometimes ugly gets the job done and that’s probably the best way to describe Utah’s win on Thursday night. With several starters either beat up or out for the game, the Utes pulled off a gutsy performance in Pullman that while not pretty, earned the respect of the AP Top 25 voters who moved Utah up two spots to No. 12.
kslnewsradio.com
Opinion: BYU fans – please don’t boo your team
PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech’s Defense Holds On Final Play To Win Shootout
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers won their second football game of the season after holding off the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on the final play of a shootout. The Lumberjacks hosted the Trailblazers at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas on Saturday, October 29. Utah Tech...
kslsports.com
Tony Finau Commits To First PGA Event Of 2022/23 Season
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will embark on his first 2022/23 season event when he tees it up at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The last tournament Finau featured in was the Presidents Cup when he contributed to Team...
Big 12 Conference reaches $2.3 billion media rights deal
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While the current state of the BYU football program may be down, the future looks very bright — at least financially. The Big 12 Conference has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth $2.3 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those […]
Heavy snowfall forecasted for Utah on Wednesday
PARK CITY, Utah — Powderchasers forecasts the next wave of snow on Wednesday. The storm is expected to cross over the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest on Monday before bringing […]
Opinion: No need to rush-bake a school district
An Orem-only school district will not benefit children. Alpine School District needs to split, but not this way. Read more on this Opinion.
osoblanco.org
Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained
Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
‘I didn’t know how bad it was’: What students learned from Utah’s shriveling Great Salt Lake
Students from Horizonte Instruction and Training Center in Salt Lake City took a trip to the Great Salt Lake to experience first hand the lake’s troubles and learn how much of an impact the lake has had on their lives.
kslsports.com
Tom Holmoe Reveals 2022 Halloween Costume
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – BYU’s king of Halloween Tom Holmoe revealed his much anticipated 2022 costume. This year he is dressed as Yoda. In years past, Holmoe has typically stuck with a pop culture-related costume – like Voldemort or Ernesto De La Cruz from Disney’s Coco. He also went as Rafiki one year, which was a huge win.
subletteexaminer.com
Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack
SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
Washington Examiner
Utah ranked 8th in the country for friendliest business climate
(The Center Square) - Utah has one of the most favorable tax climates for businesses in the nation, according to a new report. The state landed in the top ten of the Tax Foundation’s index measuring how well states structure their tax systems. It takes into account a state’s individual income tax, sales tax, corporate income tax, property tax, and unemployment insurance tax.
Utah College Students Would Rather Drink A Cup Of Oil Over Coffee & TikTok Is Confused AF
A man-on-the-street-style interview has gone viral on TikTok because it's making people realize that Mormons can't drink coffee. Comedian Daniel Spencer (@danbanbam) recently took to the campus of Bingham Young University in Provo, UT to ask attendees one burning hypothetical question: Would you rather drink a cup of cooking oil or a cup of joe?
Heber field veterinarian honored for fighting disease outbreak
A Heber City field veterinarian who's fighting a bird flu outbreak affecting meat factories statewide recently received an award from the state. During a busy year for field veterinarian Dr. Robert Erickson fighting bird flu outbreaks, Governor Spencer Cox recognized him with an award for outstanding public service earlier this month.
Comments / 0