kslsports.com

Utah Football Has Fun With The Spirit Halloween Costume Trend

SALT LAKE CITY- You’ve probably seen the meme trend by now where people take a Spirit Halloween package and photoshop it with a costume of their choice- often poking fun at very mundane, everyday life things such as work. Utah football decided to take the trend into their own hands, creating a Kyle Whittingham costume kit and the things it includes are spot on.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

No Season-Ending Injuries For The Utes, Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Day-To-Day

SALT LAKE CITY- Some very encouraging news came out of head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Monday press conference- there are no season-ending injuries for Utah after Washington State. However, there are guys who are banged up, most notably quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid who will be day-to-day as Utah prepares to host Arizona at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU WR Kody Epps Out For Season With Injury

PROVO, Utah – BYU’s leading receiver Kody Epps is out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Epps suffered an upper-body injury late in the fourth quarter during a loss to the Liberty Flames on October 22. As a result, he missed the East Carolina game on October 29 and will be out for the remaining three guaranteed games in BYU’s season.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Boise State

PROVO, Utah – The potential final chapter of the BYU football series with Boise State has a kickoff time. BYU’s last scheduled trip to the blue turf to take Boise State will kick off at 5 p.m. (MT) on FS2. According to Fox Sports’ schedule for week 10 in college football. Boise State’s official website has the game listed as either FS1 or FS2.
BOISE, ID
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Utes Move Up In AP Top 25 After Gutsy Win In Pullman

SALT LAKE CITY- Sometimes ugly gets the job done and that’s probably the best way to describe Utah’s win on Thursday night. With several starters either beat up or out for the game, the Utes pulled off a gutsy performance in Pullman that while not pretty, earned the respect of the AP Top 25 voters who moved Utah up two spots to No. 12.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Opinion: BYU fans – please don’t boo your team

PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tech’s Defense Holds On Final Play To Win Shootout

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers won their second football game of the season after holding off the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on the final play of a shootout. The Lumberjacks hosted the Trailblazers at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas on Saturday, October 29. Utah Tech...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Commits To First PGA Event Of 2022/23 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will embark on his first 2022/23 season event when he tees it up at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The last tournament Finau featured in was the Presidents Cup when he contributed to Team...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Big 12 Conference reaches $2.3 billion media rights deal

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – While the current state of the BYU football program may be down, the future looks very bright — at least financially. The Big 12 Conference has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth $2.3 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those […]
PROVO, UT
osoblanco.org

Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained

Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Tom Holmoe Reveals 2022 Halloween Costume

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – BYU’s king of Halloween Tom Holmoe revealed his much anticipated 2022 costume. This year he is dressed as Yoda. In years past, Holmoe has typically stuck with a pop culture-related costume – like Voldemort or Ernesto De La Cruz from Disney’s Coco. He also went as Rafiki one year, which was a huge win.
PROVO, UT
subletteexaminer.com

Dentist discharged from hospital after grizzly attack

SALT LAKE CITY — The Wyoming hunter who shot himself in the leg while fighting off a grizzly bear was discharged from the University of Utah Hospital on Oct. 25, according to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. In an interview with the station from his hospital bed, Lee Francis, 65, estimated the bear was 8 feet tall and weighed 700 pounds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Washington Examiner

Utah ranked 8th in the country for friendliest business climate

(The Center Square) - Utah has one of the most favorable tax climates for businesses in the nation, according to a new report. The state landed in the top ten of the Tax Foundation’s index measuring how well states structure their tax systems. It takes into account a state’s individual income tax, sales tax, corporate income tax, property tax, and unemployment insurance tax.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Heber field veterinarian honored for fighting disease outbreak

A Heber City field veterinarian who's fighting a bird flu outbreak affecting meat factories statewide recently received an award from the state. During a busy year for field veterinarian Dr. Robert Erickson fighting bird flu outbreaks, Governor Spencer Cox recognized him with an award for outstanding public service earlier this month.
HEBER CITY, UT

