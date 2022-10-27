ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Wichita Eagle

Tyron Time? Cowboys Have ETA For Smith Return

The Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to a solid start despite some major offensive contributors missing significant periods of time. As the de facto second half of the season looms, further help now has a timetable attached to it. In a spot on 105.3 The Fan, COO Stephen Jones addressed...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’

After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson

Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Vikings-Cardinals Takeaways: Za’Darius Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Red Zone Success

It's getting harder and harder to make the argument that the Vikings are a fraudulent contender. By beating the Cardinals on Sunday, they're now 6-1 and haven't lost a game since Week 2, when they fell to the still-undefeated Eagles on the road. This was a highly impressive win for the Vikings, who still have plenty of things they can improve on over the final ten games of the regular season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues

It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Report: ‘Odds are Good’ Colts Trade Nyheim Hines Tuesday

On Monday night, the eve of the NFL's trade deadline, it was reported that teams were reaching out to the Indianapolis Colts to check on the availability of running back Nyheim Hines. ESPN's Colts reporter Stephen Holder added even more context later, saying that the "odds are good" that Hines...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Tom Brady expected at Super Bowl LVII one way or another

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 season with hopes to push for another championship. Through eight weeks, the lights are beginning to dim as the Buccaneers have dropped three straight games, including four of their last six contests. The franchise slipped out of the top spot in the NFC South with Atlanta's win over Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Former Buccaneer named interim head coach at SEC school

Auburn finally made the change everyone saw coming when the school elected to fire head coach Bryan Harsin after less than two years with the program. Harsin recorded a 9-12 overall record with the Tigers, including a 4-9 mark in conference play. Coupled with drama off the field, that simply wasn't good enough to keep him around at a school that considers itself as one of the elites in college football.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans

The Vikings have reached out to the Texans regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The Packers, Rams, and Giants have also inquired about Cooks, a 29-year-old wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. With the Texans off to a rough...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss

HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Titans Huge Underdogs in Week 9 Despite AFC’s Longest Win Streak

View the original article to see embedded media. Over the last six weeks, the Tennessee Titans dug out of a 0-2 hole, rattled off five consecutive wins and ascended to the AFC’s second seed in the process. They’ve edged the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, swept the Indianapolis...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Dan Campbell Says Relationship With Brad Holmes Is ‘Good as Ever’

The Detroit Lions have made their first coaching move of the 2022 season. Secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired Monday, as first reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The decision was made early Monday morning, head coach Dan Campbell said. It came as the result of much...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

The Pros and Cons of Giants Trading for a New Receiver

The one position where the New York Giants couldn't afford to lose talent --wide receiver--is now down another man thanks to the team's decision to move Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft. Regardless of why the trade...
ALABAMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses new WR Kadarius Toney’s role in Kansas City’s offense

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach bolstered the team’s roster by sending a pair of draft picks to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. There were questions about Toney’s health, because he hasn’t played since Week 2 while nursing a hamstring injury, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Monday offered good news on the team’s newest acquisition.
KANSAS CITY, MO

