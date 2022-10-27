Read full article on original website
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Cleveland Browns bludgeon Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale.
Watch: Bengals Hyped Ahead of Monday Night Football Matchup Against Browns
CLEVELAND — The Bengals play the Browns on Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cincinnati is looking for their first AFC North win of the season. Check out some of their pregame videos below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so...
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Cardinals: Johnny Mundt, Khyiris Tonga Step Up
It's been quite some time since the Vikings lost a football game. Six weeks, in fact. Their five-game winning streak is tied with the Titans for the longest in the league, trailing only the undefeated Eagles. Sunday's win over the Cardinals has an argument as the Vikings' most impressive win...
Tyron Time? Cowboys Have ETA For Smith Return
The Dallas Cowboys have gotten off to a solid start despite some major offensive contributors missing significant periods of time. As the de facto second half of the season looms, further help now has a timetable attached to it. In a spot on 105.3 The Fan, COO Stephen Jones addressed...
Jake’s Takes | Commanders Spoil Sam Ehlinger’s Colts Debut in Final Minute
It wasn't the result that the Indianapolis Colts were hoping for in Sam Ehlinger's first-career start at quarterback, as the team fell at home to the Washington Commanders, 17-16. The offense had numerous gaffes that prevented them from a productive day, and the defense did enough to get by until...
Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’
After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
Tyler Lockett Clarifies Perceived Slight Toward Russell Wilson
Following Seattle’s 27–13 win over the Giants on Sunday afternoon, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett made waves when asked about his team. “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Lockett said. With rumors emerging in recent weeks that Russell...
Vikings-Cardinals Takeaways: Za’Darius Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Red Zone Success
It's getting harder and harder to make the argument that the Vikings are a fraudulent contender. By beating the Cardinals on Sunday, they're now 6-1 and haven't lost a game since Week 2, when they fell to the still-undefeated Eagles on the road. This was a highly impressive win for the Vikings, who still have plenty of things they can improve on over the final ten games of the regular season.
The Eagles were called for a rarely seen defensive delay of game penalty
In a Week 7 game, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive linemen made a coordinated leg shift and duped a 49ers offensive lineman into a false start on a field-goal attempt. As a result, San Francisco was pushed out of field-goal range and was forced to punt. On Sunday, Eagles...
NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues
It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
Report: ‘Odds are Good’ Colts Trade Nyheim Hines Tuesday
On Monday night, the eve of the NFL's trade deadline, it was reported that teams were reaching out to the Indianapolis Colts to check on the availability of running back Nyheim Hines. ESPN's Colts reporter Stephen Holder added even more context later, saying that the "odds are good" that Hines...
Tom Brady expected at Super Bowl LVII one way or another
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 season with hopes to push for another championship. Through eight weeks, the lights are beginning to dim as the Buccaneers have dropped three straight games, including four of their last six contests. The franchise slipped out of the top spot in the NFC South with Atlanta's win over Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
Former Buccaneer named interim head coach at SEC school
Auburn finally made the change everyone saw coming when the school elected to fire head coach Bryan Harsin after less than two years with the program. Harsin recorded a 9-12 overall record with the Tigers, including a 4-9 mark in conference play. Coupled with drama off the field, that simply wasn't good enough to keep him around at a school that considers itself as one of the elites in college football.
Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans
The Vikings have reached out to the Texans regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The Packers, Rams, and Giants have also inquired about Cooks, a 29-year-old wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. With the Texans off to a rough...
Jets’ Denzel Mims Sets Career-High in Final Game Before Trade Deadline
While Elijah Moore was held without a catch for the second game in a row, another disgruntled Jets wide receiver broke free on offense, showing what he's capable of. Denzel Mims was quiet in Sunday's loss to the Patriots up until New York's final drive in the fourth quarter. Looking...
Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss
HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
Titans Huge Underdogs in Week 9 Despite AFC’s Longest Win Streak
View the original article to see embedded media. Over the last six weeks, the Tennessee Titans dug out of a 0-2 hole, rattled off five consecutive wins and ascended to the AFC’s second seed in the process. They’ve edged the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders, swept the Indianapolis...
Dan Campbell Says Relationship With Brad Holmes Is ‘Good as Ever’
The Detroit Lions have made their first coaching move of the 2022 season. Secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired Monday, as first reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The decision was made early Monday morning, head coach Dan Campbell said. It came as the result of much...
The Pros and Cons of Giants Trading for a New Receiver
The one position where the New York Giants couldn't afford to lose talent --wide receiver--is now down another man thanks to the team's decision to move Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft. Regardless of why the trade...
Chiefs coach Andy Reid discusses new WR Kadarius Toney’s role in Kansas City’s offense
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach bolstered the team’s roster by sending a pair of draft picks to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. There were questions about Toney’s health, because he hasn’t played since Week 2 while nursing a hamstring injury, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid on Monday offered good news on the team’s newest acquisition.
