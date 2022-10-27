Read full article on original website
BBC
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
Refinery29
This Is Why Glasgow Is Being Called “The UK’s First Feminist City”
Glasgow is being hailed as "the UK's first feminist city" after councillors passed a game-changing town planning motion. Submitted by Green councillor Holly Bruce, the motion states that women should be "central to all aspects of planning, public realm design, policy development and budgets". Though the motion is the first...
BBC
Stormont: Resolve protocol issues to avoid election - DUP
The government should focus on negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol instead of calling an election, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader said there had been "little focus" on dealing with the issue due to political chaos at Westminster. The party has...
BBC
Manston migrant centre: What are the problems?
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised over the conditions at a migrant processing centre at Manston in Kent. There are thousands of migrants at the camp, which the local Conservative MP Roger Gale says is now "overwhelmed". What is Manston migrant centre?. Manston, a former military base in Kent,...
Rishi Sunak’s Dog Nova Makes First Number 10 Appearance
When thinking of prominent British pets, Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis probably come to mind first. And then there’s Larry the cat. He’s seen a revolving door of Prime Ministers since moving into 10 Downing Street in 2011. He’s cared for by the Downing Street staff rather than having any Prime Minister as his parent. But […] The post Rishi Sunak’s Dog Nova Makes First Number 10 Appearance appeared first on DogTime.
BBC
Michael Gove commits to 300,000 homes target
Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said the government is still committed to a manifesto pledge of building 300,000 homes every year by the mid-2020s. Former PM Liz Truss had thrown doubt on the aim, saying she wanted to scrap "Stalinist" housing targets. But Mr Gove - who returned to cabinet...
BBC
Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day
Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...
‘Underpaid, undervalued’: March of the Mummies protests take place across UK
Thousands join demonstration against a childcare structure they say is setting families up for failure
Nearly 2m public sector workers close to quitting over pay, says TUC
Nearly 2 million public sector workers could be close to quitting over poor pay, their representatives have warned, leaving the UK’s public services facing a looming crisis. The Trades Union Congress (TUC) said the efforts of millions of key workers got the UK through the worst of the Covid pandemic, but now those same workers were facing another year of “pay misery” at the hands of the government – while the cost of living continues to soar.
BBC
One in six patients should not be in hospital
Record numbers of people are experiencing long waits in emergency departments because hospital beds are full and doctors are struggling to get patients out. Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI), one of the busiest hospitals in Scotland, is a prime example of the problems facing the NHS. It has 876 beds but...
