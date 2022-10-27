Metro Schools investigation about toxic work environment complaints results in 1-day suspension for middle school principal

Read full article on original website
Bus driver shortage challenges school districts in the midstate
The national bus driver shortage is challenging the midstate with several counties missing more than 10% of their driving staff.
Murfreesboro Residents Can Now Report Speeding and Traffic Concerns to Local Police
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 31, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) launched a new webpage that assists residents in reporting reoccurring traffic issues such as speeding, failing to stop at stop signs or red lights, parking issues, and others. Complaints and concerns made to police through an online form will...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
No Vacancy: Lack of open beds at TN juvenile detention centers, children forced to sleep on floors
Tennessee is so short on places to house children accused of crimes, some are being sent home for the night and others are sleeping on office floors.
Child shot at Gallatin birthday party
Gallatin police are still investigating a violent and chaotic shooting rang out during a child's birthday party.
Several men facing charges following street racer enforcement initiative by Metro police, THP
Numerous people were taken into custody or cited because of a coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) on Friday night and Saturday morning.
thecentersquare.com
Nashville council members push back against mayor's closed-door $2.1B stadium deal
(The Center Square) — Opposition to a deal for the public portion of financing of a new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium is building amongst Nashville council members since the deal was first announced at a press conference by the mayor's office and then a non-binding term sheet was presented to the city's sports authority and East Bank Stadium Committee.
Dad calls for speed limit change in Rutherford County two years after son’s death on Halloween
As families across Middle Tennessee gear up for Halloween, one Rutherford County father continues to mourn the loss of his 13-year-old son, who was hit and killed by an SUV two years ago.
WSMV
Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
Middle TN police prepare to protect trick-or-treaters on Halloween
Between the fun costumes and the free candy, Halloween seems like one of the best days of the year for children, but it's also one of the most dangerous, which is why Middle Tennessee law enforcement agencies are stepping up to keep kids safe.
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 shut down at Exit 11 over shooting investigation in Robertson County
Update, 8:20 p.m.: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19, according to Clarksville Now news partner WKRN, Channel 2-Nashville. Traffic is backed up past Exit 8. Update, 7:50 p.m.: Drivers are being directed off I-24 at Exit 11 and...
Man shot, woman injured in domestic assault in Ashland City
A man was shot and a woman was injured during a domestic assault Monday afternoon.
Nashville Street Racer Enforcement Leads to Multiple Arrests
Friday night’s/Saturday morning’s coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by MNPD Traffic officers, Violent Crimes Division detectives, South Precinct officers and THP troopers led to multiple vehicle stops and arrests, including four persons who are facing felony evading arrest charges. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in spotting...
Murfreesboro Police Identify Homicide Victim in Weekend Shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (October 30, 2022) Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) homicide detectives identified the victim in this weekend’s fatal shooting as 22-year-old Micah Robinson. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and the public is not in any danger. Officers responded to 131 John R....
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
Former Metro officer Andrew Delke released from jail
Andrew Delke took a plea deal in July of 2021 after he was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick during a chase in North Nashville.
City of Murfreesboro adds to new lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill
The City of Murfreesboro amended its lawsuit on Friday against the operators of Middle Point Landfill and pointed to several violations of the EPA's Clean Air and Water Act.
Tennessee Library Director Quits After Furor Over LGBT+ Books
A library director has resigned from his post in small-town Tennessee after an uproar over a display of LGBTQ+ books.Now, the Maury County library board is frantic to find a replacement for Zachary Fox, whose supporters say he was targeted and bullied as part of a right-wing pressure campaign.Tensions started to rise in June when the Maury County Public Library arranged LGBTQ+ books on a shelf near the front for Pride Month. Library board member Joel Friddell told The Daily Beast people took issue with the location of the display, claiming it was too close to children’s books.“It was not...
WSMV
Man arrested after trying to rob Hendersonville market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a market possibly at gunpoint. Police said the suspect, later identified as Douglas Hutton, 30, entered the Mapco at 157 W. Main St. wearing a hood. He is accused of pointing something through his clothes believed to be a gun by the employee while demanding money from the register. Police said the man fled the scene before getting any money.
radio7media.com
Fire Destroys Maury County Home
A FIRE DESTROYED A MAURY COUNTY HOME OVER THE WEEKEND. MEMBERS OF COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE RESPONDED TO THE PROPERTY ON JEREMY DRIVER AROUND 12:30 SATURDAY AFTERNOON. UPON ARRIVAL FLAMES WERE SHOWING AND THERE WAS HEAVY SMOKE COMING FROM THE SINGLE STORY HOME. CREWS IMMEDIATELY GOT TO WORK AND PERFORMED AN AGGRESSIVE FIRE ATTACK TO SAVE CONTENTS IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF THE HOME. FIRE CREWS WERE ABLE TO SUCCESSFULLY EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE WITHOUT INCIDENT. NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THIS FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE COLUMBIA FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE.
