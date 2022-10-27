Rolling Red Tour in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Here are Wednesday’s first-round scores from the Rolling Red Tour’s Alabama Classic at Cider Ridge



J.T. Griffin of Marietta, Ga., birdied the 18th hole to complete a 5-under-par 68 and take a one-shot lead in the Rolling Red Tour’s Alabama Classic at Cider Ridge Golf Club Wednesday.

Former PGA Tour winner Heath Slocum and S.M. Lee both shots 68. Slocum, a four-time winner on the Tour, birdied 17 and 18 after a frenetic start to grab his share of second going into Thursday’s final round. Lee’s round was highlighted by four straight birdies closing the front nine and five in a six-hole stretch.

Former Jax State player Jesus Montenegro, the PGA Tour Latin American Tour Championship winner who played in this year’s Sunny King Charity Classic, is another shot back after 69.

Griffin will be looking to complete a unique double Thursday. The 35-year-old former Georgia Tech golfer beat Montenegro in a playoff for the one-day Alabama Shootout on Tuesday. Both players shot 4-under 68 in regulation.