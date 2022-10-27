ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Rolling Red Tour in Oxford

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

Oxford, AL – Here are Wednesday’s first-round scores from the Rolling Red Tour’s Alabama Classic at Cider Ridge

J.T. Griffin of Marietta, Ga., birdied the 18th hole to complete a 5-under-par 68 and take a one-shot lead in the Rolling Red Tour’s Alabama Classic at Cider Ridge Golf Club Wednesday.

Former PGA Tour winner Heath Slocum and S.M. Lee both shots 68. Slocum, a four-time winner on the Tour, birdied 17 and 18 after a frenetic start to grab his share of second going into Thursday’s final round. Lee’s round was highlighted by four straight birdies closing the front nine and five in a six-hole stretch.

Former Jax State player Jesus Montenegro, the PGA Tour Latin American Tour Championship winner who played in this year’s Sunny King Charity Classic, is another shot back after 69.

Griffin will be looking to complete a unique double Thursday. The 35-year-old former Georgia Tech golfer beat Montenegro in a playoff for the one-day Alabama Shootout on Tuesday. Both players shot 4-under 68 in regulation.

ALABAMA CLASSIC R1
J.T. Griffin, Marietta, Ga. 67
Heath Slocum, Milton, Fla. 68
S.M. Lee, Suwanee, Ga. 68
Jesus Montenegro, Moody 69
Joe Weiler, Bloomington, Ind. 70
J. Michael Riley, Birmingham 71
Justin Johns, South Fulton, Tenn. 72
Flint Bekkers, Freeport, Fla. 72
Brandon Mancheno, Jacksonville, Fla. 77
Wilson Simmons, Nashville, Tenn. 79
Jake Brogdon, Yulee, Fla. 80
Juan Hutardo, Birmingham 82

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkKcC_0ipGUf3t00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Bands of America Alabama Regional In Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, October 29th from 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm at Burgess–Snow Field at JSU Stadium one of America’s most exciting marching band events, this Regional Championship features outstanding high school marching bands from around the region in Preliminary competition. The top 12 scoring bands advance to the evening’s Finals and the naming of the 2022 Bands of America Regional Champion.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Milestone

Oxford, AL – Friday roundup: Yellow Jackets become 36th football program in state and second in Calhoun County to win 600 games; Piedmont’s Hayes adds another all-time state record to resume; JCA reaches championship game; Wellborn wins regular-season finale By Mark Everett Kelly On the final Friday of the regular season, football fans in Calhoun County witnessed […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

YMCA Charity Night at Anniston's Coldwater Mountain Brewpub

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, November 2nd from 6:00 pm the YMCA Charity Night will be held at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub. Support the YMCA Annual Campaign at the Charity Night. For every beer purchased from 6-9 pm, Coldwater Mountain Brewpub will donate $1 to YMCA of Calhoun County. The YMCA of Calhoun County is a East Central Alabama charity with facilities in Downtown Anniston and YMCA Camp Hamilton.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

State Football Playoffs

Alabama State – Here is the field and the first-round matchups for this year’s AHSAA football playoffs; 9 Calhoun County teams are in the field. (All games, Friday, 7 p.m. kickoff, unless otherwise noted)
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – His candle burned at both ends. Lee, his younger sister, said that even as a child, John Jay Runnion was the life of the party. “He went and went and went,” she said. And for more than five decades, John made a run of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Share Stats in Effort for Transparency

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 10/23/2022 -10/30/2022. There were a total of 256 answered calls for service. There were 46 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were two felony arrests made and 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 13 traffic accidents, 78 traffic stops, and 28 citations/written warnings issued. There were eight warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Still a Thrill

Oxford, AL – Oxford flag football reaches Elite 8 after beating Lee, Sparkman for second straight region title By Jason Pahman For a coach who already has 13 area/region championships under his belt in baseball you might think there would be a shortage of emotion when his Oxford Lady Jackets flag football team secured its second […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sherry Blanton Presents: “Fancy Foliage” in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On November 1st at 2:00pm Sherry Blanton will present “Fancy Foliage” at 2:00 pm at the Anniston Public Library. People often get so caught up in the beauty of a bloom that they can overlook how dramatic and vivid foliage can be. Purple, pink, chartreuse, red and even striped leaves will wow us. Sherry Blanton will teach attendees how to add dimension and color to their garden using foliage of all types. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Choccolocco Green Prix in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On November 3rd and 4th Greenpower_USA will take over Choccolocco Park. On Thursday Elementary Greenpower Goblin teams will compete in three different racing events at Choccolocco Park from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. On Friday Middle and High School teams will compete in 90-minute endurance races with their Greenpower electric vehicles. Greenpower USA is a premier Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) program that provides students in grades 4 through 12 a hands-on, project-based learning experience that engages students academically and builds critical employability skills. Greenpower USA graduates high school seniors into post-secondary education, and the workforce with levels of advanced manufacturing and engineering project management experience rarely found in the K-12 educational landscape.
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Driver hits VA building in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver wrecked into one of the buildings at the VA Hospital in downtown Birmingham Sunday morning, October 30, after shots were fired into the vehicle. Birmingham police confirmed both occupants of the vehicle sustained gunshot wounds, with one of the victims sustaining life-threatening injuries. Both...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Big Boyz Toyz in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Saturday, October 29th from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm is the Big Boyz Toyz Show at 1117 Edmar St, Oxford, AL 36203. Want your precious prize possession to be featured on our most popular show Big Boys Toys? It’s ONLY $10 to register! This is your chance to network with people of the same interests and have a good ol time!! Star host Kip Chappell will be there! This event is hosted by WEAC – TV24.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/24/2022 to 10/30/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/24/2022 to 10/30/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 765 calls for service. There were 95 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 34 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 73 traffic stops, and 33 traffic citations. Ten warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Haunted Jacksonville Walking Tour

Jacksonville, AL – Friday, October 28th at 9pm is the Haunted Jacksonville Walking Tour. Sign-ins begin at 8:30 pm, tours start at 9:00 pm. This event is for teens & adults (ages 13 & up). Meet at the patio on the south side of the library (next to Regions Bank) where the walking tour of the paranormal hot spots in and around the Square will begin! Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and light clothing for higher visibility, and don’t forget your camera.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released. The victim’s injuries […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Basket Weaving Class in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Friday, November 4th at 9:00 am the Anniston Public Library will offer a Basket Weaving Class. There is a $40.00 non-refundable registration fee. Spaces are limited so be sure to visit the Main Circulation Desk and sign up as soon as possible! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sounds of the Night with the Atlanta Pops in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Sunday, October 30th at 7pm the Oxford Performing Arts Center will present Sounds of the Night with the Atlanta Pops. Follow the Atlanta Pops Orchestra into the night with the eerie sounds of Halloween. For the night that’s made for fright, the Atlanta Pops will have you bolted to your seats with ghostly music from the past and present. Thought you knew where that sound was coming from? Well… think again.
OXFORD, AL
wvtm13.com

Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Magic City Classic Weekend is not the same without the early morning party featuring the Rickey Smiley Morning Show hosted by 98.7 Kiss, and after two years in quarantine the LIVE show is BACK!. This year, Rickey hosted his morning show live from the Boutwell...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy