Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KQED
Jada Imani: 'Good for the Soul'
The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music. In this episode of The Sunday Music Drop, Oakland's Jada...
KQED
‘Making Something That’s Our Own:’ Día de Los Muertos in the Bay
The roots of Dia de los Muertos celebrations in San Francisco can be traced back to 1972, when a collective of Chicano artists formed the first day of the dead show not only in California but the entire West Coast. The collective opened up their own gallery; Galeria La Raza....
KQED
Jeanne Sole: A Hispanic Halloween
This Halloween, Jeanne Sole will go easy on the ghouls and gore and embrace a more Hispanic approach to the celebration. I used to love Halloween because it was innocent, creative and simple. At most a week before, I’d buy some candy, scrounge around the closet for a costume, and viola! By 8 pm on the evening in question, the last kids knocked and received their candy, and we all moved on.
Comments / 0