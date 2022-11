Sports Betting Line

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation): Sunday ARIZONA CARDINALS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — ARIZONA: OUT: G Max Garcia (shoulder), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), CB Christian Matthey (hamstring), RB James Conner (ribs).

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO