Carole Daughton Mulhearn passed into the universe on October 26, 2022. She was at home in Kitty Hawk and surrounded by her loving family. Carole was born in Binghamton, New York on April 6, 1953, the daughter of John and Mary Daughton. She graduated from Maine-Endwell High School in 1971 and received a BA in English from Elmira College in 1975. After graduation she moved to Alexandria, Virginia and took a position as a writer, where she met her future husband, Tom Mulhearn. They married in 1978 and moved to Lynchburg, Virginia, where their first daughter, Meghan, was born. After returning to the DC area they moved to Montgomery County, Maryland where their second daughter, Julie, was born.

