Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Charlotte “Dottie” Davis Ward of Manteo, October 30
Charlotte “Dottie” Davis Ward, 86, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. A native of Manteo, she was born July 27, 1936, to the late Irene Midgett and Newton Davis. Dottie spent her career as a bookkeeper for a number...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Room in the Inn begins annual shelter program on November 1
Need a place to stay tonight? Hungry? Room In The Inn may be able to help. In Order to be screened to participate, come to 111 W. Carlton Avenue in Kill Devil Hills (next to Interfaith Community Outreach office) between the hours of 4 to 5:30 p.m. each day. You...
outerbanksvoice.com
Pirates invade Ocracoke Island for Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree
After being canceled in 2019 and 2020, (and edited in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic), pirates invaded Ocracoke Island in full force for the 2022 Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree, with many swashbucklers reporting that it was the island’s biggest Jamboree yet. First launched in 2013, the annual Jamboree...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Library Adult and Childrens Programs
November Adult Speaker Series and Children’s programs at Dare County Libraries. These free programs are held in person at the Kill Devil Hills Library meeting room and virtually via Zoom (unless otherwise noted). “Managing Grief and Loss at the Holidays (and Other Days)”. When: Friday, November 4 from 12...
outerbanksvoice.com
High rip current risk and dangerous shorebreak at all area ocean beaches today
HIGH rip current risk and dangerous shorebreak at all area ocean beaches including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. Strongest rip currents often occur...
outerbanksvoice.com
Carole Daughton Mulhearn, October 26
Carole Daughton Mulhearn passed into the universe on October 26, 2022. She was at home in Kitty Hawk and surrounded by her loving family. Carole was born in Binghamton, New York on April 6, 1953, the daughter of John and Mary Daughton. She graduated from Maine-Endwell High School in 1971 and received a BA in English from Elmira College in 1975. After graduation she moved to Alexandria, Virginia and took a position as a writer, where she met her future husband, Tom Mulhearn. They married in 1978 and moved to Lynchburg, Virginia, where their first daughter, Meghan, was born. After returning to the DC area they moved to Montgomery County, Maryland where their second daughter, Julie, was born.
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX TowneBank Marathon Weekend around the corner
The OBX TowneBank Marathon and Half Marathon is set to take place on Veteran’s Weekend, November 11 – 13, 2022. This year’s races on Saturday and on Sunday will be run entirely in Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk with all events ending at the Wright Brothers Memorial.
outerbanksvoice.com
High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton, moderate south of Cape Hatteras
HIGH rip current risk at the ocean beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip currents from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE rip...
outerbanksvoice.com
Robert Balance of Shawboro, October 29
Robert Carlton Ballance, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was the son of Dan Ballance and Mary Lamb Ballance of Moyock, NC and was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Tarkington Ballance. Robert also served in the Army National Guard and was a life-time farmer who loved his work.
outerbanksvoice.com
Jacqueline Jacobson of Kill Devil Hills, October 17
May 3, 1928 – October 17, 2022. Jacqueline Jacobson, 94, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Spring Arbor of the Outer Banks, North Carolina, where she lived for the last 10 years of her life. Jacqueline Jacobson was born in France. She spent her early years growing up in...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Hospital and Medical Group provides update on primary care providers
(Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group) October 28, 2022: As we’ve shared over the past five months, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to dedicate considerable resources toward increasing access to care for our community. Our focus remains on “can do” which is why we have great news about access to primary care throughout Dare County.
outerbanksvoice.com
Upcoming classes at Frisco Native American Museum & Natural History Center
Check out the special things going on at the museum. Sign up in advance to ensure your spot in events with limited seating. Multiple food classes and several different opportunities to learn how to make dreamcatchers or pine needle baskets are currently scheduled. Making Dreamcatchers at Frisco Native American Museum.
outerbanksvoice.com
First Flight, Manteo women’s cross-county teams take Regional Titles
On the heels of a seven meet winning streak, the First Flight women’s 3A cross-country team took a commanding win on Oct. 29 in the NC East Regional Championships, placing five runners in the top 10 of a 117-runner field. Lucy Stecher won the Individual Championship, Morgan Miller finished...
outerbanksvoice.com
Virginia man arrested on drug charges in Salvo
(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On October 28, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo, NC. During the investigation, a search...
outerbanksvoice.com
‘Somehow, it worked out’
Something horrific happened at the Majestic Theater in Majestic, PA, that evening in December. That is the night Jacob Hansen walked into the theater and slaughtered 17 people in Matthew Quick’s new novel, We Are the Light. Among those killed in the carnage was Lucas Goodgame’s wife Darcy, and Leandra, the wife of Goodgame’s analyst, Karl.
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo, First Flight and Hatteras all advance in men’s soccer playoffs
The Manteo, First Flight and Cape Hatteras men’s soccer teams all won their first-round home games in the State Soccer Championship tournament on Oct. 31. In the 2A soccer competition, No. 3 seed Manteo captured a 4-0 shoutout victory over No. 30 ranked East Bladen and will now move on to play No. 14 seed Wallace-Rose Hill in a second-round contest slated for Nov. 3.
Comments / 0