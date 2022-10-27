Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
WREG
Four new restaurants in the Memphis area
Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
momcollective.com
The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup
Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
My Cup of Tea reveals new tea box design
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, October 26th, My Cup of Tea revealed their new tea box design for their new flavor, Dreamsicle, titled Seeking the Dream. Dreamsicle is in reference to an ice-cream dessert we enjoyed as children. The orange popsicle with the vanilla inside. The design for this tea box was created by Memphis artist Danny Broadway.
Topgolf expected to start building Memphis location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Topgolf is expected to begin construction on their new Memphis location Tuesday, according to construction permits. An area north of the Dick's Sporting Goods in Germantown is where massive driving ranges and a climate-controlled bay with multiple stories is set to stand. It's scheduled to open next November.
desotocountynews.com
Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch
Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
Woman injured in Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive at 5:28 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you […]
Violent weekend in the city of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
actionnews5.com
East Memphis daycare under investigation after baby found outside alone
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigations are underway at Building Blocks Academy daycare in East Memphis after a baby was found left alone outside. On Tuesday morning, Amber Giles said she was at work when she got a phone call from Building Blocks Academy. Her two children attend the daycare on Knight Arnold Road. The daycare informed Giles about an unspecified incident that had occurred.
Memphis police want churches’ help with ‘car hopping’ gun theft problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis law enforcement has been teaming up with churches to keep guns out of the wrong hands. “We didn’t get in this overnight. I don’t think we’re going to get out of this overnight,” said Charlie Caswell. Caswell wears many hats. He’s a Shelby County commissioner, the Outreach Pastor at Impact Church […]
Three dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged
UPDATE: Memphis Police initially said Corteria Wright was one of the people killed in Wednesday night’s shooting rampage. Friday evening, Memphis Police announced that she was not a victim of the mass shooting, and that she was shot by another suspect. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple […]
Teen shot in Parkway Village neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Parkway Village Saturday night and found an injured teen. MPD responded to a call off the 3000 block of Perkins Road. They said that a 13-year-old was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. Police said they do no have a suspect at this […]
FOX13 Investigates: Mangled in the Metro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many dangers Memphis drivers keep an eye out for, from reckless drivers to speeders to people doing donuts in the middle of the road. Memphis drivers have a lot of opinions on how safe the roads are in the Bluff City. “It amazes how...
Jerry Lee Lewis' funeral arrangements released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements for the late Rock N’ Roll legend “The Killer” Jerry Lee Lewis, who died Friday, Oct. 28 at age 87, have been released. According to Lewis’ official Facebook page, there will be a visitation at Hernando Funeral Home in Hernando, MS Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
localmemphis.com
Teenagers charged in Crosstown Concourse area carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers have been charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm and evading arrest, according to a Shelby County affidavit. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a carjacking at 405 Cleveland Street on Saturday, according to the affidavit. A victim told police he and another person were sitting in his Toyota Prius when three young men approached them with guns.
One dead in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting Saturday night in the South Memphis area. Police arrived on the scene on the 2300 block of Pendleton Street around 7:30 p.m. and located the victim. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have no suspect information at this time, and this is now […]
momcollective.com
Why I Choose to Raise My Family in Memphis
Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, Memphis. The most beautiful land in the world!. I could have chosen anywhere in the world to raise my family, but we chose Memphis and it chose us! The soul that is weaved throughout the people, food, and music makes for an undeniable culture like no other. Sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River and filled with historical significance, why wouldn’t I choose Memphis?
MPD finds 3 stolen Kias outside same home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carjackings and stolen cars. We hear and report about them often, especially with Kias, Dodge Chargers, and Hyundai models. But it’s not very often that we hear about people being able to successfully stop someone from stealing their car. According to the Memphis Data Hub,...
Man pulls gun on employee at Burlington Coat Factory, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man stole clothes from a Memphis store and then showed a gun to employees as he made his getaway, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the man walked into the Burlington Coat Factory on Stage Road on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He...
