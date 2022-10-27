ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood

By Savannah Eadens
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

theSystem's malfunction
3d ago

gun culture in hip hop seems to have a huge impact on youth and young adults. I am not saying that was the case for this victim, but I am a firm believer of the saying, live by the gun, die by the gun. lay em down and stay alive

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless people run over in Old Town by driver eluding police

A woman in a tent is hospitalized and police are still looking for the driver who escaped.Police are looking for the driver who ran over two homeless people in a tent in Old Town to elude capture on Friday, Oct. 28. An adult male was treated at the scene. A 16-year-old female was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Her injuries were serious, but not life-threatening. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 3:31 p.m. on Oct. 28, a Central Precinct sergeant and officer located an occupied Jeep Grand Cherokee with two people inside, both unconscious, on Northwest...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland

Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

Police arrest Beaverton man accused of killing mother

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Beaverton man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in their home. Police arrested Jason Lee Nye, 41, on Oct. 27 and he was taken to the Washington County Jail. He's facing a charge of second-degree murder. Officers responded to the...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy