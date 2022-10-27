Read full article on original website
Omaha church works to fight health inequity
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Susan Blum brought her seven-year-old granddaughter to the Pleasant Green Baptist Church health fair Saturday. Blum lives a few miles away and came for their COVID boosters. “It’s very accessible for us. It’s in our area, so it was the perfect place for us today,” said...
WOWT
Omaha zoo reopens jungle and dome exhibits
Omaha zoo reopens jungle and dome exhibits
WOWT
New home construction does better in Omaha, still faces supply chain issues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New home construction has dropped sharply across the country. It was down about 8% year-to-year in September as mortgage rates jumped. As we head toward the end of the year, experts tell 6 News the new home construction market here in Omaha is doing better than the rest of the country.
WOWT
Omaha community efforts to promote health equity
Omaha community efforts to promote health equity
WOWT
Prairie Flower Casino breaks down on expansion
Prairie Flower Casino breaks down on expansion
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Physicians Mutual
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Physicians Mutual about Annual Medicare Enrollment. Find out more how Physicians Mutual can help you find the right plan or keep it the same. Find out more in today’s interview!
WOWT
Bellevue Loop back open
Bellevue Loop back open
WOWT
Prairie Flower Casino Renders
Prairie Flower Casino Renders
WOWT
Missouri River commercial barge traffic jump
Missouri River commercial barge traffic jump
WOWT
Monday Oct. 31 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass records 2 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chaos at a Halloween event in North Omaha Monday night. Hundreds of people were allegedly put in danger by a driver and Omaha police ended up shooting that person. It all started a little after 7 p.m., a terrifying Halloween night for people in the Minne...
WOWT
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Monday that the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome exhibits had reopened. The two exhibits were among three shut down earlier this month after a Pink-backed pelican had died as a result of contracting bird flu: the Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome.
WOWT
Omaha senior loses $6,000 in Bitcoin scam
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warning about a popular scam targeting Nebraska and Iowa senior citizens. The FBI says computer alerts are fooling victims into losing thousands of dollars. Scammers are also using a method that makes it hard to recover any money. While writing an email to her daughter,...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
WOWT
North Omaha shooting injures 1, shooter not found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. The call came out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when police say around 16 shots were fired near the area of 20th and Lake Streets. The extent of the injuries of the person hit isn’t yet known, but...
WOWT
Emily's Monday evening forecast
Emily's Monday evening forecast
WOWT
Douglas County burn ban temporarily lifted, to restart Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County burn ban is briefly lifted due to mild weather. According to the Ponca Hills Fire Chief, the Douglas County burn ban was lifted on Sunday and Monday, but only due to the mild weather and Halloween events. The ban will go back into...
KETV.com
Another Valley business closes after Medicine Man shuts its doors
VALLEY, Neb. — Medicine Man Pharmacy in Valley is no longer open for business following the permanent closing of its doors, with no notice to customers. The pharmacy posted signs inside the front doors Wednesday saying "Medicine Man Pharmacy closed" and instructing customers to pick up their prescriptions at Walgreens locations in Omaha or Fremont.
WOWT
Oversized transport gets stuck, hampers morning commute in Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Halloween morning commute was anything but a treat for drivers heading east on Highway 370. Sarpy County officials gave people a heads-up for possible delays overnight as an oversized payload was moved along the busy road. However, things did not go according to plan. The...
WOWT
Sarpy County hosts 25th Medicine Drop drug take back event
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office participated in another Drug Take Back Day. The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts Drug Take Back Days a few times each year to encourage people to drop off unused prescription drugs so they can be disposed of safely. The Sarpy County...
