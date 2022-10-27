ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Omaha church works to fight health inequity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Susan Blum brought her seven-year-old granddaughter to the Pleasant Green Baptist Church health fair Saturday. Blum lives a few miles away and came for their COVID boosters. “It’s very accessible for us. It’s in our area, so it was the perfect place for us today,” said...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha zoo reopens jungle and dome exhibits

Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. Supply chain issues and the shortage of truck drivers have made it difficult to move goods. Police sent out a safety message to the campus community. Man shot near 20th & Lake Sunday afternoon. Updated: 11 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New home construction does better in Omaha, still faces supply chain issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New home construction has dropped sharply across the country. It was down about 8% year-to-year in September as mortgage rates jumped. As we head toward the end of the year, experts tell 6 News the new home construction market here in Omaha is doing better than the rest of the country.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha community efforts to promote health equity

Cloudy and quiet this evening, typical chill overnight. Sunshine and warmer for Halloween. A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. 23-year-old killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. New details after a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting. DeJear makes Council Bluffs...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Prairie Flower Casino breaks down on expansion

Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. Police sent out a safety message to the campus community. Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips leading to an arrest in the city's latest shooting. Missouri River commercial barge traffic jump. Updated: 10...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Physicians Mutual

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Physicians Mutual about Annual Medicare Enrollment. Find out more how Physicians Mutual can help you find the right plan or keep it the same. Find out more in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue Loop back open

Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. Supply chain issues and the shortage of truck drivers have made it difficult to move goods. Police sent out a safety message to the campus community. Man shot near 20th & Lake Sunday afternoon. Updated: 12 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Prairie Flower Casino Renders

Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Missouri River commercial barge traffic jump

A small community is getting a big boost to its economy and increasing services to Native Americans. Police sent out a safety message to the campus community. Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. Man shot near 20th & Lake Sunday afternoon. Updated: 16...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Monday Oct. 31 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass records 2 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Monday that the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome exhibits had reopened. The two exhibits were among three shut down earlier this month after a Pink-backed pelican had died as a result of contracting bird flu: the Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha senior loses $6,000 in Bitcoin scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warning about a popular scam targeting Nebraska and Iowa senior citizens. The FBI says computer alerts are fooling victims into losing thousands of dollars. Scammers are also using a method that makes it hard to recover any money. While writing an email to her daughter,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

North Omaha shooting injures 1, shooter not found

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. The call came out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when police say around 16 shots were fired near the area of 20th and Lake Streets. The extent of the injuries of the person hit isn’t yet known, but...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's Monday evening forecast

A small community is getting a big boost to its economy and increasing services to Native Americans. Police sent out a safety message to the campus community. Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. Man shot near 20th & Lake Sunday afternoon. Updated: 18...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Another Valley business closes after Medicine Man shuts its doors

VALLEY, Neb. — Medicine Man Pharmacy in Valley is no longer open for business following the permanent closing of its doors, with no notice to customers. The pharmacy posted signs inside the front doors Wednesday saying "Medicine Man Pharmacy closed" and instructing customers to pick up their prescriptions at Walgreens locations in Omaha or Fremont.
VALLEY, NE
WOWT

Sarpy County hosts 25th Medicine Drop drug take back event

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office participated in another Drug Take Back Day. The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts Drug Take Back Days a few times each year to encourage people to drop off unused prescription drugs so they can be disposed of safely. The Sarpy County...
SARPY COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy