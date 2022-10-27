Read full article on original website
Springfield officials hold event to connect with residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city officials are working to connect with members of the community in new ways. On Saturday, the first community connections event took place, where over 100 city employees from different departments focused on one area of Springfield. The event was to let citizens know...
Residents participate in downtown Springfield Halloween events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Downtown Springfield was filled with the spookiest costumes Springfield has to offer. The governor's mansion and the Old State Capitol hosted their trick-or-treating events for the community on Saturday. Organizers say it was great to get people out and about to interact with each other...
Officials testing for RSV vaccine
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There could be a Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) by next fall. Four vaccines could be nearing review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and more than a dozen others are in testing. In a recent clinical trial, it was 75 % effective at fighting...
UIS women's soccer wins first GLVC Tournament game in program history
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The University of Illinois Springfield women's soccer team is the latest Prairie Stars' program to make history. UIS beat Lewis Sunday to win the team's first Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament game ever. It's the Prairie Stars second appearance in the tournament, the first time coming...
IHSA football playoffs first round highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The IHSA football first round match ups continued Saturday!. Maroa-Forsyth 69, Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) 8.
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
