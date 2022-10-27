Read full article on original website
Americans giving midterms less thought, are less enthusiastic than four years ago: survey
Americans are giving less thought to the midterm elections this year and are less enthused about voting than they were in 2018, according to a new Gallup survey. About 49 percent of Americans say in the poll released Tuesday they have given “quite a lot” of thought to this year’s congressional elections, down from 54 percent in 2018, a historic turnout year for a midterm election.
