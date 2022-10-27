ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Not so spooky Halloween forecast this year

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A little cloud cover and patchy fog out there on this Halloween morning, but that will all be moving aside for arriving sunshine! Light winds and the sun will feel great! Temps get a slight boost from Sunday in the middle and upper 60s. Around 60 degrees by the lake.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Small rain chance Halloween morning

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clear skies remain in the forecast for tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s/low 40s. Patchy, dense fog will build in late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. A low pressure system moves slides in north tomorrow morning and...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Warmer condition each day this next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight will be mostly cloudy in the evening, with decreasing clouds late. That could bring on some patchy fog or haziness by early Monday morning depending on when the clouds clear. The low is 41 degrees. Halloween looking very nice!...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin

Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Chicken patties recalled over hard plastic pieces

FARMERSVILLE, La. (WXIN) – Nearly 150,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the recall involves Foster Farms chicken patties that were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington to be sent to Costco stores.
COLORADO STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
97X

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin

It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. --  A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Bring Me The News

Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest

Three Floridians have been arrested in connection with a $9 million meat theft ring that targeted the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota. It was announced Tuesday that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska had made arrests following the theft of "several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef" in Lancaster County on June 27.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Advance Titan

22-year-old runs for WI governor

A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN— Saturday, Oct. 29 is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. Unused prescription medication can be stolen, misused or abused. Sometimes, it’s even where addiction gets it start. Unused and expired medicine should not be flushed down toilets or poured down drains, as it can contaminate the water.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County

TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states

(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
IOWA STATE

