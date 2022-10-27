Read full article on original website
Not so spooky Halloween forecast this year
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A little cloud cover and patchy fog out there on this Halloween morning, but that will all be moving aside for arriving sunshine! Light winds and the sun will feel great! Temps get a slight boost from Sunday in the middle and upper 60s. Around 60 degrees by the lake.
Small rain chance Halloween morning
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clear skies remain in the forecast for tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s/low 40s. Patchy, dense fog will build in late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. A low pressure system moves slides in north tomorrow morning and...
Warmer condition each day this next week
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight will be mostly cloudy in the evening, with decreasing clouds late. That could bring on some patchy fog or haziness by early Monday morning depending on when the clouds clear. The low is 41 degrees. Halloween looking very nice!...
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
Chicken patties recalled over hard plastic pieces
FARMERSVILLE, La. (WXIN) – Nearly 150,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the recall involves Foster Farms chicken patties that were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington to be sent to Costco stores.
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
This Is Wisconsin's 'Creepiest' Legend
Insider compiled a list of the creepiest legends told in every state.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin
It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest
Three Floridians have been arrested in connection with a $9 million meat theft ring that targeted the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota. It was announced Tuesday that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska had made arrests following the theft of "several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef" in Lancaster County on June 27.
22-year-old runs for WI governor
A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
Records show woman killed in crash involving Wisconsin lawmaker was driving 100 mph
A Pennsylvania woman killed in a crash involving State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving at 100 mph just before the collision, according to records obtained by the Ashland Daily Press. The paper reported records from the Wisconsin State Patrol show Alyssa Ortman, 27, was driving 55 mph over...
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN— Saturday, Oct. 29 is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. Unused prescription medication can be stolen, misused or abused. Sometimes, it’s even where addiction gets it start. Unused and expired medicine should not be flushed down toilets or poured down drains, as it can contaminate the water.
Mandela Barnes has long history with group that seeks to ban gang databases, make Wisconsin a sanctuary state
Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has a long history with Citizen Action of Wisconsin, a liberal nonprofit group that aims to make Wisconsin a sanctuary state.
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
Gun laws are on the midterm ballots in these states
(NEXSTAR) — In the wake of several mass shootings this year and in years past, gun legislation remains a key issue for many voters going into the midterm election this year. While federal lawmakers passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act back in June, the legislation still leaves many gaps for states to fill in with their own regulations — or not.
