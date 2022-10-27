ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CNN

Democrats hope Obama will push voters to the polls

With his own midterm 'shellacking' in mind, former President Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail to rally Democrat voters in the midterms. With stops in at least five states, Obama is due for his first appearance in Georgia where his party has been struggling. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
MSNBC

Beware the GOP’s spin on Georgia’s massive voter turnout numbers

Georgia opened up early voting for the midterms this week, and Republican election officials in the state have been touting record-breaking turnout to support their claim that voting is and will remain seamless. On Tuesday, Gabe Sterling, a high-ranking GOP official in the secretary of state’s office, tweeted that more...
The Hill

What the midterm elections will signal to the world

As Nov. 8 nears and American voters prepare to go to the polls, some of us worry about domestic issues like the economy, immigration and health care. Others worry about international affairs like the economy, immigration and, well, health care. The truth is most issues are. . What happens in...
The Hill

Two in three Republicans worried about election manipulation: poll

Almost two-thirds of Republicans are worried that the results from next month’s midterm elections could be manipulated, according to a new USA Today/ Suffolk University poll. The new poll, published on Sunday, found that 62 percent of registered Republicans expressed concern about the results of the midterm election being...
