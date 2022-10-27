Read full article on original website
Related
Border crossings give Biden fresh bad news just weeks before midterm elections
The Biden administration released bad news for Democrats just two weeks out from the midterm elections, announcing late Friday that there had been 2.4 million border crossings by illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022 — a new record.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Democrats hope Obama will push voters to the polls
With his own midterm 'shellacking' in mind, former President Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail to rally Democrat voters in the midterms. With stops in at least five states, Obama is due for his first appearance in Georgia where his party has been struggling. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
7 Biden-Harris quotes that will come back to haunt them in midterm elections
Words matter and various statements and comments by President Biden, Vice President Harris and other Democratic leaders show the party's transition to radicalization.
Sen. Ted Cruz gets interrupted by climate protestors while on 'The View'
The junior senator had a tense interview with 'The View' hosts on Monday.
Georgia Senate and gubernatorial races tightening closer to Election Day
Two key races are happening in Georgia for senator and governor, and polls show both contests are very tight. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has latest on these closely watched races.
Barack Obama hits campaign trail to boost Democrats in midterm elections
ATLANTA (AP) — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn’t during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, he’s more popular than he was back then, and now it’s President Joe Biden, Obama’s...
Around 47% of Republicans want Trump to run for election in 2024 - Polls
About 47% of surveyed Republican voters in a new poll want Donald Trump to be their nominee in 2024. Former United States President Donald Trump.Elsa: Gallo Images / Getty Images.
Midterms 2022: What’s driving Black voters to the polls
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The midterm elections are less than three weeks away and new data shows there are nearly 33 million eligible Black voters. That’s an increase from previous midterm elections. Historically Black voters tend to vote democratic but this latest survey from the Pew Research Center shows...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Trump is already preparing to challenge 2022 midterm election results, report claims
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections, raising baseless claims of voter fraud that fuelled his failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The former president has reportedly convened a...
MSNBC
Beware the GOP’s spin on Georgia’s massive voter turnout numbers
Georgia opened up early voting for the midterms this week, and Republican election officials in the state have been touting record-breaking turnout to support their claim that voting is and will remain seamless. On Tuesday, Gabe Sterling, a high-ranking GOP official in the secretary of state’s office, tweeted that more...
Trump Plans to Challenge the 2022 Elections — Starting in Philly
In early September, Donald Trump welcomed a handful of Republican allies to Manhattan’s Trump Tower with an urgent message: He saw a “scam” happening with midterm election voting in Philadelphia and elsewhere in Pennsylvania, and he wanted conservatives to do something about it. “During our briefing, he...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Biden narrowly leads Trump in hypothetical matchup that few likely voters want to see: poll
A majority of likely U.S. voters do not want to see a rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump in 2024, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk University Poll. Approximately 64% of voters do not want Biden to run again in 2024, compared to 26% who do. Additionally,...
What the midterm elections will signal to the world
As Nov. 8 nears and American voters prepare to go to the polls, some of us worry about domestic issues like the economy, immigration and health care. Others worry about international affairs like the economy, immigration and, well, health care. The truth is most issues are. . What happens in...
Two in three Republicans worried about election manipulation: poll
Almost two-thirds of Republicans are worried that the results from next month’s midterm elections could be manipulated, according to a new USA Today/ Suffolk University poll. The new poll, published on Sunday, found that 62 percent of registered Republicans expressed concern about the results of the midterm election being...
Obama brings Democratic star power to key Georgia U.S. Senate race
ATLANTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Democrats turned to former President Barack Obama on Friday to rally Georgia voters in a tight U.S. Senate race that could determine whether the party keeps control of the chamber after the upcoming midterm elections.
Watch out, Hunter Biden? What voters predict a GOP House majority would do
Voters foresee mostly gridlock if Republicans win control of the House in the midterms, but three-fourths predict an inquiry into the president's son.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0