Early morning fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls fire officials are investigating an overnight housefire. According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, the fire department responded to the 1000 block of Westerly Place around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022. They found fire coming from the rear of the structure and brought it under control quickly. […]
kswo.com
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations. Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When 7News arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was...
Jury in Wichita Falls murder trial nearing verdict
A jury is expected to begin deliberation in the 2021 Evergreen Drive murder suspect's trial.
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?
Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
kswo.com
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August. Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter. Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the...
newschannel6now.com
Cesar is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Cesar is a sweet and calm dog who wants to join your family. If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the...
Halloween is Ruined, McDonald’s Buckets Sold Out in Wichita Falls
I was ready for a nostalgic Halloween and sadly it was ruined. I remember being a kid on Halloween. So much fun trick or treating, dressing up as something awesome like a Street Shark, and watching horror movies. Something that I also remember doing on Halloween is going to McDonald's to get their sweet Happy Meals.
With homicides up, is Wichita Falls becoming unsafe?
Wichita Falls has seen more homicides in 2022 than in any other year in the 2000s, but is there a reason why?
Local bail bondsman Maxie Green arrested for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Troubled Wichita Falls bondsman Maxie Green is back behind bars after he was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. According to the arrest affidavit, in January 2022, Texas Rangers began investigating Green after they received information about his involvement in smuggling Undocumented Immigrants (UDIs) from the border […]
Victim of Welch Street murder identified
The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim of Thursday night's murder on Welch Street.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
Suspect wanted in Welch Street murder
The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued a warrant for murder for a fatal shooting Thursday night.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
UPDATE: WFPD investigates fifteenth homicide of 2022
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the scene of a double shooting on Welch Street. According to WF police spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 700 block of Welch Street around 9 p.m. for a deceased person. The officers found two people shot. One of the victims was deceased in […]
Neighbor feud over dog ends with assault and jail
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A feud between neighbors sends one man to the hospital and another to jail after an argument about a dog jumping a fence. According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, Wichita Falls Police were sent to the 1300 block of North Third Street for a stabbing. They found […]
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (10/29 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Light lingering showers will pop-up for eastern counties in Texoma, eventually clearing out to the east by midday following a moving upper-level low. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, but will be gradually decreasing from the west, becoming mostly clear by this evening. Highs today will be in the low 60s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. For those trick-or-treating in Lawton later today, expect some clouds but otherwise clearer skies with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will range in the upper-to-mid 50s through the evening, so have an extra layer underneath any costumes or wear a light coat to keep warm when outside.
Mother arrested after child tests positive for meth
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering her child after both tested positive for meth. According to the arrest affidavit, Lindsey Collins was arrested after she and her child tested positive for methamphetamine. On June 6, 2022, Child Protective Services made a report with the […]
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
Man arrested after discovery at car dealership
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man found himself behind bars after he told police officers he was looking to purchase a vehicle. Charles Heacox was taken to jail on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a call came into Wichita Falls Police Department dispatch about weird behavior at a closed vehicle lot. Heacox was […]
Parents of child in accidental shooting arrested
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The parents of a child who was accidentally shot by a sibling have been arrested. Nathan and Baronica Mares were arrested on Tuesday October 25, 2022 and charged with Making Firearms Accessible to Child. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 10, 2021, Wichita Falls Police went to 3917 Cynthia Lane on […]
