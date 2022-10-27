Read full article on original website
Experience haunting tours through historic Huntsville with the Huntsville Ghost Walk
It's a historic tour with a haunting twist. On the Huntsville Ghost Walk, people never know what they'll learn — or see. "To my knowledge, everything I'll be telling you tonight is completely true," said Leslie Stout as she leads her group. She's been a tour guide with Huntsville...
Events across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. First responders will give away candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening in downtown Athens for Trunk or Treat on The Square. The event will be from 5-7 p.m. on Marion Street with Athens Police, Athens Fire and Rescue, Limestone Sheriff's Dept. and Air Evac.
Junior League of Huntsville hosts Apple Annie Carnival
Families headed to Constitution Hall Park on Saturday to celebrate the Junior League of Huntsville's 51st anniversary. The group put together its 2nd annual Apple Annie Carnival, which was free to attend. Tickets for games and for food cost $2 a piece. Kids were able to get their face painted...
Students learn how to be tornado forecasters at Ralph Askins Elementary
Last week, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time at Ralph Askins Elementary School in Fayetteville, Tennessee. These students asked so many questions, not only about meteorology and the weather but also about being career-oriented and attending college or vocational school one day!. These kiddos got the extra special...
Old Highway 431 reopens with new bridge in Madison County
Travelers on Old Highway 431 can now cross Flint River on its new, enhanced bridge. The multimillion-dollar project isn't quite finished, but the roadway from Cove Park to just north of Cherry Tree Road officially reopened at 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Madison County Commission. The road will remain...
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire
Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash
A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville as 25-year-old Arab woman
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified the body found during a search of a property Friday afternoon. The coroner says Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab was found in a shed on a property on Stewart Hollow Road. Authorities say Green had been reported missing by her family several...
Wreaths for Veterans needs volunteers to help honor our nation's heroes this holiday season
Volunteers are needed to help prepare wreaths for thousands of veterans in Huntsville. All week long, volunteers will tie bows on and fluff wreaths ahead of their placement mid-November. There are about 30 volunteers preparing the wreaths already, including some veterans themselves. "They're not only veterans but they are here...
Alabama A&M Falls 24-17 To Rival Alabama State In Final Seconds of 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In the game of the year no matter the records, Alabama A&M (3-5, 3-2 SWAC) surrendered the lead late and fell 24-17 to rival Alabama State (5-3, 3-2 SWAC) in the 81st Magic City Classic in an NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, October 29.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Morgan County wreck
A New Market man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an International MV607 truck hit an SUV on AL-157 in Danville at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday. A passenger in the SUV, 42-year-old Benson Sergiles, of New Market,...
Flu outbreak closes administrative offices at Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Administrative offices at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office will be closed part of the week because of a flu outbreak. The closure starts Monday and ends Wednesday. Operations are expected to resume Thursday. This does not affect the jail or daily law enforcement practices.
North Alabama falls at Central Arkansas 64-29
CONWAY, Ark. – A couple of early miscues gave momentum to Central Arkansas and the Bears never looked back on the way to a 64-29 win over the Lions at Estes Stadium. UCA held a 19-0 advantage before the Lions got on the scoreboard, and UNA trailed 33-7 at the half.
Tuscumbia man out on bond after dogfighting arrest
A Tuscumbia man is out on bond after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says he turned himself in for dogfighting and animal cruelty charges. Lamarcus Dewayne Ricks, 38, is charged with 17 counts of dogfighting and 68 counts of second-degree animal cruelty. According to the sheriff's office, multiple dogs were...
Tuscumbia man charged with dogfighting, animal cruelty; animal shelter still recovering from bust
That's what a Florence Animal Control director has to say after they received 68 dogs as the result of a dogfighting and animal cruelty investigation that led to one arrest. Authorities say Lamarcus Dewayne Ricks from Tuscumbia turned himself in Friday evening before posting a $119,000 bond. Cheryl Jones is...
2 charged in Jackson County drug search
Two Jackson County women face multiple drug charges after a Friday arrest. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Section Police Department searched a residence on County Road 48 in Section. Authorities said they found more than 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Sandra Darlene Walden,...
Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday
A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Road around 1:15 p.m. Sims said the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt...
