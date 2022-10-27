ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Events across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. First responders will give away candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween evening in downtown Athens for Trunk or Treat on The Square. The event will be from 5-7 p.m. on Marion Street with Athens Police, Athens Fire and Rescue, Limestone Sheriff's Dept. and Air Evac.
ATHENS, AL
Junior League of Huntsville hosts Apple Annie Carnival

Families headed to Constitution Hall Park on Saturday to celebrate the Junior League of Huntsville's 51st anniversary. The group put together its 2nd annual Apple Annie Carnival, which was free to attend. Tickets for games and for food cost $2 a piece. Kids were able to get their face painted...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Students learn how to be tornado forecasters at Ralph Askins Elementary

Last week, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time at Ralph Askins Elementary School in Fayetteville, Tennessee. These students asked so many questions, not only about meteorology and the weather but also about being career-oriented and attending college or vocational school one day!. These kiddos got the extra special...
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
Old Highway 431 reopens with new bridge in Madison County

Travelers on Old Highway 431 can now cross Flint River on its new, enhanced bridge. The multimillion-dollar project isn't quite finished, but the roadway from Cove Park to just north of Cherry Tree Road officially reopened at 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Madison County Commission. The road will remain...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire

Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash

A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
1 dead, 1 hurt in Morgan County wreck

A New Market man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an International MV607 truck hit an SUV on AL-157 in Danville at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday. A passenger in the SUV, 42-year-old Benson Sergiles, of New Market,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
North Alabama falls at Central Arkansas 64-29

CONWAY, Ark. – A couple of early miscues gave momentum to Central Arkansas and the Bears never looked back on the way to a 64-29 win over the Lions at Estes Stadium. UCA held a 19-0 advantage before the Lions got on the scoreboard, and UNA trailed 33-7 at the half.
CONWAY, AR
Tuscumbia man out on bond after dogfighting arrest

A Tuscumbia man is out on bond after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says he turned himself in for dogfighting and animal cruelty charges. Lamarcus Dewayne Ricks, 38, is charged with 17 counts of dogfighting and 68 counts of second-degree animal cruelty. According to the sheriff's office, multiple dogs were...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
2 charged in Jackson County drug search

Two Jackson County women face multiple drug charges after a Friday arrest. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Section Police Department searched a residence on County Road 48 in Section. Authorities said they found more than 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Sandra Darlene Walden,...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

