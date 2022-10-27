ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesungazette.com

Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
VISALIA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Catalytic converter thief caught in the act in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who appears to have been caught red-handed stealing a catalytic converter in a South San Francisco Friday night.In a post on its social media pages, South San Francisco police said last night officers responded to Aspen Ave on the report of an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Officers found a suspect actively stealing the device from a Honda minivan. a vehicle. He attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Oakland, was not identified.  The department posted an image from the officers' dashcam of the suspect trying to flee, as well as the catalytic converter and cordless reciprocating saw used to steal the device.In the post comments, the department credited a concerned citizen's call to police, and said it took 50 seconds from the time of the call to the time officers' arrived.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KMPH.com

Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GV Wire

Avian Flu Makes Its Way to Fresno, Killing Two Roeding Park Waterfowl

The avian flu, first detected in 1996, surged last summer and now has made its way to Fresno’s Roeding Park. Officials with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo said that they discovered two dead waterfowl at the park last week. “While this is a highly infectious disease, our teams enacted our...
FRESNO, CA
Eater

Hide Your Bread Trays: Two Bay Area Bakeries Are Going to Court Over Shipping Crates

In perhaps one of the most unexpected food-related lawsuits seen lately, it seems that two rival bread companies are embroiled in a lawsuit over…plastic bread trays. Yes, those stacking, plastic trays used to move and ship bread back and forth between bakeries and grocery stores is the center of a lawsuit Fresno-based Athens Baking Company filed against Pacific Coast Baking.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15

As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
berkeleyside.org

50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
sunflower-alliance.org

CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10

Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy