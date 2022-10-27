Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
Catalytic converter thief caught in the act in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who appears to have been caught red-handed stealing a catalytic converter in a South San Francisco Friday night.In a post on its social media pages, South San Francisco police said last night officers responded to Aspen Ave on the report of an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Officers found a suspect actively stealing the device from a Honda minivan. a vehicle. He attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Oakland, was not identified. The department posted an image from the officers' dashcam of the suspect trying to flee, as well as the catalytic converter and cordless reciprocating saw used to steal the device.In the post comments, the department credited a concerned citizen's call to police, and said it took 50 seconds from the time of the call to the time officers' arrived.
KMPH.com
Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
Four Bay Area men arrested in SLO on burglary-related charges
Four people from the Bay Area, who police say were found with tools used to steal catalytic converters, were arrested in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning.
Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
GV Wire
Avian Flu Makes Its Way to Fresno, Killing Two Roeding Park Waterfowl
The avian flu, first detected in 1996, surged last summer and now has made its way to Fresno’s Roeding Park. Officials with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo said that they discovered two dead waterfowl at the park last week. “While this is a highly infectious disease, our teams enacted our...
Eater
Hide Your Bread Trays: Two Bay Area Bakeries Are Going to Court Over Shipping Crates
In perhaps one of the most unexpected food-related lawsuits seen lately, it seems that two rival bread companies are embroiled in a lawsuit over…plastic bread trays. Yes, those stacking, plastic trays used to move and ship bread back and forth between bakeries and grocery stores is the center of a lawsuit Fresno-based Athens Baking Company filed against Pacific Coast Baking.
kingsriverlife.com
Lost in the Fog: The Hooded Phantom of Ave. 15
As the nights lengthen and the falling leaves unleash the fiery hues of autumn, the world darkens as the veil between realms grows thin. The cold, damp air thickens to an icy mist, blanketing the Central Valley in otherworldly fog. Do spirits really roam the deserted country roads as the...
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
Missing Clovis family french bulldog returned
On Sunday, the owner posted on Facebook that their missing family french bulldog, Rocco, is now home.
California Man Dressed in Fireball Costume Arrested For Drunken Disorderly Conduct
A Halloween partier and purveyor of the spicy deliciousness that is Fireball was arrested over the weekend on charges of drunken disorderly conduct, domestic battery, and several other charges, according to California jail records. 31-year-old Dominic Salazar was booked into the Madera County Jail at 3:20am Sunday morning on an...
COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
berkeleyside.org
50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man risks being fined over desire to create city park on vacant land
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A controversy is brewing in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood surrounding a city-owned vacant lot residents say needs improvement. A group of people decided to plant flowers and trees in the space, but city officials say what they’re doing is illegal. Mark Espinoza says he...
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Update On The Male Mountain Lion Found Yesterday In Brentwood, California, That Was Safely Relocated Back Into The Wild
A young male mountain lion that was found wandering the streets of Brentwood, California, yesterday, taking residents of the busy city by surprise, has safely been relocated back into the wild. WAN talked to Tim Daly, the Information Officer for the South Coast Region of the California Fish and Wildlife...
sunflower-alliance.org
CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10
Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
