ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ettrick, VA

VSU receives $1.14 million to study nutritional benefits of soybean, edamame

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLBkO_0ipGRpbi00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We may be seeing helpful new research emerge from Virginia State University (VSU) after it was announced on Thursday that the school recently received a $1.14 million grant to study soybean genetics.

According to a release on Oct. 27, the National Science Foundation has awarded Dr. Guo-Liang Jiang, an associate professor at VSU’s College of Agriculture, to study the nutritional benefits of soybeans and edamame and to identify the genes responsible for those key nutritional traits. Dr. Qijian Song, a research geneticist for the United States Department of Agriculture, will join Jiang in conducting the research on this topic.

Powhatan couple volunteers their time sheltering animals, taking photos for local shelters

VSU hopes Jiang and Song’s findings, which will be shared locally, nationally and internationally, can inform the general public about the health benefits of soybean and edamame, help governments and nonprofits make the best decisions when addressing issues of food insecurity, as well as provide farmers with the knowledge necessary to harvest better-quality and higher-yield crops.

“This project will help advance an in-depth understanding of genetic control of important traits in soybeans, especially edamame, and facilitate research in related agricultural areas,” Jiang said in VSU’s release. “It will also be helpful in STEM education and benefit society as a whole.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians

The sharpest spike has been in Virginia's Black population. In the past four years, the state has seen opioid overdose deaths among Black Virginians more than triple — the highest death rate, by far, of any demographic. The numbers underscore the lethality of a fentanyl-polluted drug supply, as well as structural barriers to entering recovery — a critical first step in preventing fatal overdose.
RICHMOND, VA
WXII 12

Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy