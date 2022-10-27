Read full article on original website
Springfield officials hold event to connect with residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield city officials are working to connect with members of the community in new ways. On Saturday, the first community connections event took place, where over 100 city employees from different departments focused on one area of Springfield. The event was to let citizens know...
CWLP helping families in need pay bills this winter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can help struggling Springfield families pay for basic household bills this winter. Project Relief is through Springfield's City Water, Light and Power (CWLP). You can add a dollar or more to your monthly CWLP bill to help give payment assistance to families. To participate,...
Man arrested in shooting outside Third Base Sports Bar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Springfield sports bar. Antwan A. Davis, 24, was arrested Monday afternoon at his home in the 600 block of East Keys. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says Davis fired several shots toward Third...
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
Lincoln Home hosts its Halloween trick-or-treat event
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It was a busy weekend for trick-or-treaters. The Lincoln Home hosted its Halloween event for children ages 12 and under on Saturday. There were family-friendly activities and even a costume contest at the event. The area was packed with kids dressed up hoping to get...
Police: Man arrested for headbutting gas station employee
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing charges of aggravated battery and criminal property damage following an incident on Friday with a gas station employee. We're told that Brent Phegley, 44, of Shelbyville, insulted an employee of Moto Mart located on Main Street in Shelbyville. Officials say Phegley...
IHSA Volleyball Sectional Semifinal highlights + scores
#2 ST. THOMAS MORE def. #1 DECATUR LUTHERAN: 25-22, 25-22 #1 LUTHERAN def. #2 HARDIN (CALHOUN): 25-23, 25-23 #1 ST. ANTHONY def. #3 ALBION (EDWARDS COUNTY): 28-26, 25-23 #2 WILLIAMSVILLE def. #1 ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN: 25-19, 25-17 #1 PLEASANT PLAINS def. #2 ALAH: 25-12, 25-12 #1 BREESE (MATER DEI) def. #3...
UIS women's soccer wins first GLVC Tournament game in program history
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The University of Illinois Springfield women's soccer team is the latest Prairie Stars' program to make history. UIS beat Lewis Sunday to win the team's first Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament game ever. It's the Prairie Stars second appearance in the tournament, the first time coming...
