Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot waterBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Here are 10 of the top early Black Friday deals at Best Buy, according to retail experts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the Christmas shopping season approaching, some retailers -- including Best Buy -- are offering early Black Friday sales. This year, Best Buy has slashed prices on various products well ahead of Black Friday, which is on Nov. 25 this year. Some of the top deals,...
Need an ‘impossible-to-find,’ personalized gift? Staten Island toy boutique has lots of unique merch.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are now officially less than two months left until Christmas and Steph Coco is quietly starting to panic. “The holidays are always exciting, overwhelming and chaotic -- all in the same breath,” Coco said, half-smiling/half-legitimately-crying while detailing an overflowing stock room that’s currently stuffed with shipment boxes and a “crazy” amount of “incredible” new finds.
Donate and Dine campaign: Holiday fundraiser for seniors aims to boost restaurants. Donate $75. Get $50 back.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Now in its third year, a successful South Shore Thanksgiving effort is in motion to help feed the borough’s homebound seniors. The “Donate and Dine” asks Staten Islanders for a $75 donation to Meals On Wheels in exchange for a $50 gift card to participating restaurants.
Staten Island students strive to make beaches a ‘safe haven’ through trash clean-ups | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever since Elliot Zakursky was growing up, he viewed the beach as a safe haven — a place to enjoy the sand, water, sun, and a feeling of freedom.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Tuscan-inspired,‘ Lighthouse Hill, $1.8M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 131 Meisner Ave., sits on a 9,850 square-foot, street-to-street property nestled on Lighthouse Hill. Priced at $1,825,000, the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a built-in, two-car garage, a large paved driveway with parking for several vehicles,...
For Halloween, a restaurant story: I want my lamb chops well-done! | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week has been a tedious one on the food writing beat, specifically hearing about owners doubting their future in the business. It prompted one proprietor to wonder aloud, “Is this restaurant life worth it?”. For the camaraderie and friendships, at the least, I...
Halloween with an Armenian and Russian twist in Midland Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Flight attendants and inmates belted out “Sweet Caroline,” Billy Joel and Armenian tunes at Lilya’s Restaurant and Grill-Cafe Gourmand, as the Midland Beach restaurant kicked up its karaoke game with Halloween and called it “Scaryoke.”. “It was crazy and fun!” said...
Where’s the best grandma pie in NYC? Right here on Staten Island | Brother’s Pizzeria wins Bracket Buster challenge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “The pizza speaks for itself.”. That’s what Filippo Giove, owner of Brother’s Pizzeria, had to say when his storied joint was tabbed as having the borough’s best grandma pie in the Advance/SILive.com’s final Best of Staten Island Bracket Buster challenge of the year.
Homeowner dresses Pa. home in massive spotted lanternflies to celebrate Halloween (and raise awareness)
A Pennsylvania homeowner, in an effort to raise awareness about an invasive species that Staten Islanders know all too well, has decorated his Mechanicsburg house in giant spotted lanternflies for Halloween. Furthermore, as our sister site, PennLive.com reports, the homeowner John Lamb wants folks to make work of lanternfly eggs...
Smaller NY Wheel could still come to Staten Island, officials say — but the money’s not there yet
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island and city officials say a smaller version of the NY Wheel -- a project in the making for nearly a decade -- could still take shape on the St. George waterfront, but they aren’t hopeful the tourist attraction will ever come to fruition.
See Staten Island’s new painted Sanitation truck: A tribute to DSNY essential workers
New York, N.Y. -- Artists were challenged to showcase cleanliness, sustainability and New York’s Strongest --the 7,500 uniformed men and women who keep New York City clean, safe and healthy -- for the city Department of Sanitation’s newest Trucks of Art project. “Our collection trucks are a part...
‘A Christmas Story’ takes me back (letter to the editor)
I never had a desire to own a “Red Ryder air rifle” (for that matter, I don’t even know what a Red Ryder air rifle looks like) for the “perfect” Christmas gift, but when I watch “A Christmas Story,” I think back to the 1940s, since I grew up in that decade and can relate to those simple days.
Entire street in this N.J. city gets decked out for Halloween and it’s back after 3 year hiatus
Frank Rios and Pat Patrizio of Bordentown must be magicians because each year around Halloween they make their house on Thompson Street disappear. Giant black cloth draping the entire front façade serves as a blank canvas for an elaborate set design based on a theme that changes each year.
Will Staten Island amusement park, go-kart track slated for former Safari Golf site ever be complete?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In 2016, the New York City Parks Department promised Staten Island a miniature golf course, bumper car pavilion, go-kart track and more. Scheduled to be constructed at the corner of Arthur Kill Road and Richmond Avenue, the expansive project was planned as a replacement for the former Safari Golf Amusement Park and Val’s Pizzeria, which had long ago fell into decay. Six years later, borough residents are still waiting.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
Spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island. When will the swarms stop?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to invade Staten Island, the biggest question is when will the infestation stop for the winter?. South Shore residents have been complaining about the swarms of the invasive insects for months, and a flood of complaints have recently come into the office of City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore), who hosted a lanternfly hunt on Sunday morning.
Want something done? Give it to a busy person! A local band leader lends musical expertise to Miss Staten Island Pageant: | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the...
Powerball jackpot grows to $1 billon ahead of Monday’s Halloween drawing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With no winner during Saturday night’s Powerball, the grand prize has now reached $1 billion. While the jackpot still sits behind the world record of $1.586 billion, set Jan. 13, 2016, this is the second time in the 30-year history of Powerball that the jackpot has reached $1 billion.
When will Daylight Saving Time end in 2022? Here’s what you need to know about when to change the clocks.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Daylight Saving Time will come to an official end on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 a.m. Clocks will “fall back,” giving us one extra hour of sleep. In a little more than a week, days will begin to get noticeably shorter, and the sun will set before 6:30 p.m. for the first time since March 12.
Caught on video: Man tears down American flag from popular Staten Island deli. Owner ripping mad.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Dongan Hills deli owner is more than a little perturbed after the American flag that hangs from the front of his Hylan Boulevard business was viciously torn down early Saturday morning. Mario Ariemma, 66, of South Beach, owner of Ariemma’s Italian Deli, shared video...
