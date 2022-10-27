Read full article on original website
Tbombx7
4d ago
Sounds just about right for Spring bay! What a waste of time...I had ideas and you stole my ideas. We shook hands and everything. Then once we got paid under the table and didn't have to pay taxes on that income , we are gonna sue and try to get more money...good luck with that! 😅🤣😂
WSPY NEWS
Missing confession and court transcripts found in Weger case
Searching for more evidence, attorney Andrew Hale could not find the original court case files or written confession statement from the murder trial of Chester Weger, who was convicted in 1961 of killing one of three women at Starved Rock State Park. Not in LaSalle County or not in Will...
wcbu.org
Amid legal woes, Pekin's Reditus Labs is going out of business
Reditus Laboratories is going out of business as the company's owners remain embroiled in a highly public and bitter legal dispute. That's according to a statement released by the Pekin-based testing company released Monday. Reditus will cease all testing as of this Friday. The company was placed into receivership in...
ourquadcities.com
Knox County storage unit suspect waives preliminary hearing
A Maquon woman charged with concealment of a body on Monday waived a preliminary hearing at Knox County Court. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Oct. 11, 2022, by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The arrest was connected to the discovery of human remains in a storage unit in Maquon, Ill., near 3rd and Main streets on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8.
25newsnow.com
Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
Walmart employee and two females caught stealing; two are facing charges
Galesburg Police on Sunday, October 30th, responded to Walmart for a theft complaint. Police met with Asset Protection Employees who said a 28-year-old female employee came inside the store with a 25-year-old female and another unknown female and stole items. The incident occurred on October 1st. The three women were seen walking around the store and placing items inside the bags they brought with them. The female employee and the 25-year-old female were seen one by one walking out of the store without paying. The third female attempts to exit through the Garden Center. The female employee was seen driving her car to a back door but quickly turned around when another Walmart employee was standing near the exit. Officers viewed the incident on security video. Police then met with the female employee who said she had no knowledge of the theft. The total value of all the items taken was a little over $415. She was placed under arrest and charged with Retail Theft. The other identified female was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list for Theft.
1470 WMBD
Peoria teen develops water irrigation system
PEORIA, Ill. – The struggle for people in some parts of the world, coupled with people who somehow water their lawns while it’s raining, inspired a local student to create a better way. Kushi Shah’s idea started out as a science project and now has made her into...
After ‘Guilty Verdict’ is Read, All Hell Breaks Loose in Illinois Courtroom
At a courtroom in Peoria, Illinois one man heard his guilty verdict read by the judge and he took off running! 25NewsNow. Murder suspect Mikeal Reed, upon hearing his "guilty verdict" said catch me if you can. He jumped over the seating in the courtroom and made a mad dash to freedom! The run for freedom was in fact short lived, and he really didn't get all that far as he was caught by courtroom staff...So close! But that's not where the insanity ended.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Not guilty’ plea entered for man charged in West Peoria double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria County public defender entered a plea of ‘not guilty’ for 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne. Payne is facing six counts of first-degree murder for the September killings of his wife and stepson, 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton. Payne...
1470 WMBD
Man jailed for 2020 Peoria homicide now faces new assault, battery charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who was in jail on murder charges now faces charges for allegedly assaulting Peoria County corrections employees. A Peoria County grand jury this week filed counts of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault against Ditarius Jordan, 31. Jordan allegedly threw urine at one corrections...
1470 WMBD
Jury finds Peoria man guilty of 2018 murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County jury has convicted a Peoria man of First-Degree Murder for the death in 2018 of his elderly father. Court records indicate Mark Runyon, 43, was found guilty Wednesday after a trial lasting several days. Runyon’s father Frank was found on the floor of...
25newsnow.com
Man pleads not guilty to killing wife, stepson in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused of shooting and killing his wife and 8-year-old son has pleaded not guilty. Ricky Payne entered that plea to all six counts of first-degree murder for the September 29th deaths of Quardreka Payne and his stepson Cael. The prosecutor says Payne...
Central Illinois Proud
Drug takeback removes unneeded medications from households
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can be given a new home with some help. OSF Healthcare is partnering with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Peoria Police Department for Drug Takeback Day on Oct. 29. The organizations are hoping to encourage the...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington Police Officer administered narcan after being exposed to suspected fentanyl
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Chief says one of his officers is well, after being exposed to suspected fentanyl. It began around 1:20 AM Wednesday morning, when officers saw 35-year-old Brian Dobson driving a vehicle. It was later determined he possessed a revoked Illinois drivers license. He was later contacted at a business on South Main Street and arrested.
25newsnow.com
Republican candidate for 92nd district provides info on campaign
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of two candidates for the 92nd district seat held a campaign event at Peoria Charter Coach Saturday, in the race for incumbent Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth’s seat. Former candidate for Illinois governor Jesse Sullivan was also in attendance to rally support at the event...
Central Illinois Proud
OSF helps dispose of extra medication at ‘Drug Take Back’ event
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare hosted a “Drug Take Back” event Saturday morning to help rid locals of extra medications they might have. Partnered with the DEA and Peoria Police Department, OSF took unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications from locals to be disposed of. Once collected, the DEA takes all the medicines to a landfill to be incinerated.
977wmoi.com
“Recovery is Possible”
Through Bridgeway, the Recovery-Oriented System of Care, or ROSC, is a coordinated network of community-based services that come together to better serve individuals recovering from a substance use disorder. System of Care Coordinator serving McDonough and Fulton Counties, Jeff McFadden, shares recovery is possible:. “With ROSC we promote multiple pathways...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge
An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
WSPY NEWS
Weger cry for exoneration delayed until February
Another attempt faded quickly to another delay in a LaSalle County courtroom Friday for Chester Weger, who was seeking exoneration for the 1960 Starved Rock Murders, always maintaining his innocence behind bars, then paroled from prison three years ago. Your browser does not support the audio element. Outside the courthouse,...
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
