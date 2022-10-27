Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:10 a.m. EDT
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday. There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
AP: China fishing fleet defied U.S in standoff on high seas
This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed...
Washington poll analysis: Inflation, abortion top voters' minds as election nears
As the 2022 midterm elections approach, some voters are most concerned about inflation, others about abortion, a new poll for The Spokesman-Review and KHQ-TV suggests. They overwhelmingly support continued financial and military aid to Ukraine as that nation tries to defend itself against a Russian invasion. They are about evenly...
Kemp steers away from criticizing Trump ahead of Georgia governor's race
For all of former President Donald Trump's efforts to defeat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during the primary, the Republican governor is loath to criticize his party's most influential figure ahead of next week's general election.
Cyclone, absences threaten to dull Hong Kong finance meeting
A tropical storm and absences of VIP guests are casting a shadow over a financial conference meant to help Hong Kong restore its image as a financial hub and destination for business travel
Fetterman on debate: 'I thought it was important that I show up'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz "wasn't going to be easy" following a stroke earlier this year but "thought it was important that I show up," he told CNN's Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on "CNN This Morning."
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With 99.9%...
Can a Republican Become California’s Top Cop?
In an attack ad blasting California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a woman named Rachel describes her deep frustration over the five-month probation sentence for the juvenile driver who slammed into her and her 8-month-old child in Los Angeles last year. The disturbing incident was caught on tape and quickly went...
Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says
The FBI’s complaint and affidavit into the alleged crime revealed new insight into the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. The post Man who attacked Speaker Pelosi’s husband wanted to break ‘her kneecaps,’ DOJ says appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Opinion: Kari Lake, a rising star? Not so fast
A Republican should win the Arizona governor's race in a cakewalk, writes Robert Robb. But polls show Kari Lake, a Trump acolyte, "running neck and neck with a weak" opponent. Robb can't "fathom what the basis is for all this hype and hyperbole."
