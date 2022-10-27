ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Opinion: Kari Lake, a rising star? Not so fast

A Republican should win the Arizona governor's race in a cakewalk, writes Robert Robb. But polls show Kari Lake, a Trump acolyte, "running neck and neck with a weak" opponent. Robb can't "fathom what the basis is for all this hype and hyperbole."
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy