*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to work for a busy family restaurant that was often awarded for having the best breakfast in the state, so we were always packed and all the waitresses made great money. The restaurant was open all day, but it was the morning shift waitresses who made the most money. The table turnover was faster, the checks were usually higher than at lunchtime, so tips were therefore bigger, and there was a line out the door every single day, sometimes for hours.

24 DAYS AGO