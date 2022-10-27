ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Fox Business

Job seekers are getting 'ghosted'

More employees are being ghosted by job recruiters as recession fears continue to grow and certain industries lay off some of its workforce, according to experts.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Mary Duncan

“It’s just not fair!” disgruntled waitress complains to manager about prettier coworkers getting better tips

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to work for a busy family restaurant that was often awarded for having the best breakfast in the state, so we were always packed and all the waitresses made great money. The restaurant was open all day, but it was the morning shift waitresses who made the most money. The table turnover was faster, the checks were usually higher than at lunchtime, so tips were therefore bigger, and there was a line out the door every single day, sometimes for hours.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Walmart Employees Blast Manager For Sleeping With Both Of Them (VIDEO)

Two employees at a Walmart in Georgia did not take kindly to a store manager who was messing around with the both of them at the same time. The two videos were posted on TikTok after Walmart customer Keaira witnessed an argument between two women One woman even grabs the intercome and yells "Attention, all Walmart associates. Wayne from OGP has been having a constant affair. They've been trying to hide it. That's why she wears a mask."
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE

