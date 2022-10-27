ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Up to 14 people are wounded in Chicago shooting

As many as 14 people, including a 3-year-old child, were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Monday night, the police said. There were no immediate reports of fatalities. The injuries ranged from critical to non-life-threatening, Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago police told reporters late Monday. One person...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — As many as 14 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said. According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there were three juvenile victims: a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy