CS Sam and Hope
Surely Sam isn't being lined up to be Hopes secret online friend sourcing info to write a book?. This would be totally unbelievable considering his age would it not?. I thought it was going to be Hopes half sister but to me the last few episodes seem to be hinting at Sam.
EastEnders star James Bye speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit
James Bye said farewell to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend when he was eliminated from the competition on Halloween night. The EastEnders star was pitted against Fleur East who found herself in her second dance-off of the competition – but while she was saved, he found himself making an exit from the contest.
Give creative control to the Pro dancers
I hate to sound like a broken record but this weekend felt like a stitch up. The theming resulted in two couples being given a a bad deal. Ellie S and Nikita were dealt a rotten hand as we're James and Amy and their dance concepts led to dreadful music and Amy and Ellie were made to look frumpy with ghastly cistumes.
The Shining star lands new horror movie role
The Shining icon Shelley Duvall has officially come out of retirement. Last seen gracing the big screen 20 years ago as Detective Dubrinski in Manna from Heaven, Deadline reports that Duvall will play the mother of the protagonist in writer-director Scott Goldberg's movie The Forest Hills. Edward Furlong (Terminator 2:...
Contestants you wish were paired with different partners?
Tina O'Brien - I feel like she may have got a bit further if she was paired with a different professional such as Vincent Simone. Fleur East - I think Gio Pernice might have been a better match for her. From this series I do agree on Fleur. I’d add...
Daisy in Coronation Street is fast becoming such a fantastic character in the show right now
Oh my lord. She has now one of my favourite characters in the show. She can do serious storylines and also comedic ones when it is funny and she has great chemistry with Jenny and i love her with Daniel. I have to say that when she first arrived i really thiught she was going to those women who schemed and become a right little minx especially when she broke up Alya and Ryan. But i think the producers saw that she is such a good character because of the way she is played by a talented actress and now i hope she stays in the show for a long time.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Halloween Week Thread - Sat 29 Oct @ 6:50pm & Sun 30 Oct @ 7:20pm
Afternoon everyone and welcome to this week's Strictly thread. Hot on the heels of last week's car crash centenary week we've got yet another theme week as the Halloween show returns. Good luck everyone, I think we're going to need it!. Ellie and Nikita: Foxtrot to Scooby Doo, Where Are...
TV Shows you like to see rebooted or comeback
Following in from the Deal or NoDeal on ITV return thread it got me thinking what other TV shows are or should be in line for a comeback or reboot?. Aliso with ITV bring back Big Brother and BBC bring back Gladiators. I was was thinking someone should bring back...
Researching a 1960s group
I’ve been researching a group from Newcastle, called The Go-Go’s, known only for their 1964 flop novelty single ‘I’m Gonna Spend My Christmas With A Dalek' written by the late Johnny Worth (Adam Faith’s songwriter) to capitalise on the Dalekmania craze. Does anyone here know what happened to the band members after the singles flop? The latest I’ve managed to get is to early 1965, when they reshuffled their lineup and were planning a studio album which presumably never came to pass.
Scott Mills Show Weekdays 2-4pm ( Thread )
Thought we mention Scott starts his new show on Monday 31st October. Any reactions - please kindly put them in this thread. Thought we mention Scott starts his new show on Monday 31st October. Any reactions - please kindly put them in this thread. 📻 🎵. Heard a trailer...
Big Bang Theory star's show Call Me Kat shares touching Leslie Jordan tribute
Call Me Kat, the sitcom starring The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik and produced by her former co-star Jim Parsons, has aired a touching tribute to the late Leslie Jordan, following his death earlier in the week. Attached to Thursday's (October 27) episode was a 30-second montage featuring clips of...
EE - Eve has done the impossible
I think this is the most Ive ever enjoyed Stacey as a character. Eve has reinvigorated her that much!. She's feisty without being rude and nasty. She fun, she shows utmost loyalty. Giving her the burger van was a stroke of genius. She’s good only thing I don’t like is...
Share your views of BBC Radio 3
We’d like to hear your views of BBC Radio 3. Last month Alan Davey, Controller of Radio 3, BBC Proms, and BBC Orchestras and Choirs, announced that he will step down, after eight years in the job. Radio 3 listenership, along with other full-time BBC national radio stations, suffered...
All-female Fast & Furious with Marvel's Brie Larson teased by Universal boss
Fast & Furious newcomer Brie Larson could be the face of an all-female instalment. Set to be introduced as Tess in next year's tenth tyre-screecher Fast X, her importance in the franchise was pushed by Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairwoman Donna Langley. "I would love to see a female Fast....
Ray Meagher - This Is Your Life
It’s so lovely. What a legend. (Sorry if this has been posted, but I tried to search and couldn’t find anything.) If Home and Away is ever axed Ray Meagher could always join Emmerdale 😃. JamieHT wrote: ». Has anyone watched this yet?. It’s so lovely. What a...
I'm a Celebrity officially reveals 2022 cast and here they are...
I'm a Celebrity officially kicks off this Sunday, November 6 on ITV, and now we know a pop legend will be joining stars from Loose Women, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks for the first series down under since 2019. Let's meet the celebrities who'll be put through their paces by Ant and Dec starting this weekend.
Question as a non-dancer
I have never danced, so sorry if there is an simple answer to this. It's about a comment on James' Charleston. Shirley said he needed changes of energy, but surely Charleston is all about having lots of energy? Is there a way of showing changes of energy when the choreography doesn't have quieter moments? Or is it just a choreography mistake?
I’m underwhelmed!
I’m very underwhelmed this years strictly there’s a spark missing not sure what it is .. The problem is too many people seem to be comparing it to last year which was seen as a “golden year”, so no matter what happened this year it was always gonna be perceived as underwhelming.
Aftermath of Harriet Finch's death (Emmerdale)
I feel this has been done really poorly. She was in the programme for 10 years and no one has even noticed she has left. I completely agree and I was thinking of starting a thread about it so I’m glad you have!😁. As usual with Emmerdale the whole...
The evolution of the Slaters
The Slaters arrival to the square over twenty years ago is probably my favourite introduction for a soap family ever. We got to know all of them quite quickly. They all had specific personalities. Dodgy Mo. Anything for a quiet life Charlie. Dependable Lynne. Snarky Kat. Timid little Mo. Sleazy Garry. Bratty Zoe.
