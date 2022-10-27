ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News

Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
Breaking: Family Of Michigan Football Player Is Pressing Charges

After an ugly scene in the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past weekend, the family of Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green is reportedly preparing to press charges. "I spoke to the father of Gemon Green, the Michigan football player hit with a helmet in the tunnel. He said the family is planning to press charges and take legal action on those involved. ... He said Gemon was struck with a helmet in the face, back and shoulder."
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News

Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos

Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving Fan Photo

After Kyrie Irving magnified antisemitic material on Twitter, fans showed up at Barclays Center with a message on Monday night. As shown by Nets Daily's Alec Sturm, a group of attendees sitting courtside wore shirts that said "fight antisemitism." Sturm posted a jarring photo of Irving standing right by them.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Michael Wilbon News

Longtime ESPN host Michael Wilbon is trending on social media for what he said about D.J. Moore. The Panthers lost to the Falcons in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Carolina tied the game late with a big touchdown to Moore, but the extra point was missed, following a player misconduct penalty by Moore after the touchdown.
NFL World Reacts To Packers' Discipline News

Green Bay Packers defensive back Eric Stokes appeared to get benched on Sunday night. According to the Packers radio network, the defensive back was pulled from the game in the first half of Sunday night's contest in Buffalo. Stokes' benching appeared to be a disciplinary move. "John Kuhn reporting on...
NFL World Reacts To Pat McAfee Unhappy News

Pat McAfee doesn't appear to be happy with the National Football League. Monday morning, the former NFL punter turned media mogul called out the league in cryptic fashion on social media. "I think we, as a show, have done good for the @NFL right?" McAfee tweeted. "I think so too.."
Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job

After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Postgame Interview

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos picked up a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this morning. It wasn't pretty, but the 21-17 win moved the Broncos to 3-5 on the season and took some heat off of Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett--for now at least. After...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Mark Sanchez News

Mark Sanchez is good on television, but the former NFL quarterback turned analyst made an embarrassing mistake on Sunday afternoon. The former New York Jets quarterback mixed up his former MLB players. “I mean that thing looked like a Chuck Knoblauch knuckleball, what the heck?” Sanchez said of a Seahawks...
Ex-Michigan Star Has Honest Admission On Stadium Tunnel

Some questions are rising over Michigan Stadium's tunnel setup after a violent scrum unfolded following Saturday's win over Michigan State. As former Michigan tight end Jake Butt described to RJ Young on The Number One College Football Show, The Big House's lone tunnel sets it apart from other venues. However, he still doesn't believe the layout is a major issue despite recent incidents with Michigan State and Penn State.
Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Decision News

Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, has already decided where he'll be playing his college football. He committed to the University of Texas earlier this year. But the five-star quarterback recruit has now made another big decision regarding his future. Manning will reportedly be...
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

Willie Snead IV's services may no longer be needed in San Francisco. On Monday, the 49ers announced the release of the veteran wideout after calling him up from the practice squad on Saturday. Although it's reportedly likely that he finds himself back on the squad down the line. Snead saw...
NFL World Reacts To Bills Blockbuster Trade Rumor News

Are the Buffalo Bills about to get some more help on offense?. According to a report from Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Bills have made a call to New Orleans about star running back Alvin Kamara. The Bills made a run at Christian McCaffrey, according to reports, but the Carolina...
NFL World Reacts To 49ers Wide Receiver Cut News

The San Francisco 49ers have brought in a handful of veteran wide receivers for workouts today, possibly with the intention of signing at least one. Based on what they did this afternoon, the reason for doing so is more clear. On Monday, the 49ers released veteran receiver Willie Snead just...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

