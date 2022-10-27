Read full article on original website
HEXO: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
GATINEAU, Quebec (AP) _ HEXO Corp. (HEXO) on Monday reported a loss of $78.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Gatineau, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 10 cents per share. The cannabis...
Gold Resource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
DENVER (AP) _ Gold Resource Corp. (GORO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $2.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. The gold and silver miner posted revenue of $27.3 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
Recap: Axcella Health Q3 Earnings
Axcella Health AXLA reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axcella Health beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.38. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Sony Pictures Profits Slide in Second Quarter as Group Earnings Climb
Japanese electronics and entertainment group Sony saw its sales and profitability climb in the three months to end of September 2022, the second quarter of its financial year. The group’s net income soared by 24% to JPY264 billion ($1.78 billion) compared with JPY213 billion in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share came in at JPY212 (or $1.36 per share), handily beating financial analysts’ consensus EPS estimates of $1.03 per share.
Toyota reports quarterly profit decline amid chips crunch
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota said Tuesday that its profit fell 31% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips offset foreign exchange gains from a weaker yen. Toyota Motor Corp.'s quarterly profit through September totaled 434 billion yen, or $2.9 billion, down from nearly 627 billion yen a year earlier.
J&J to buy cardio technology company Abiomed for $16.6B
Johnson & Johnson will spend $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed to strengthen its medical device division. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Abiomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met.
