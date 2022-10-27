Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Suspect dead after shootout with deputies in Hammond; State Police investigating
HAMMOND - A man was killed in a shootout with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. During negotiations with the man, he got out of a vehicle and started shooting toward deputies. They...
theadvocate.com
Man killed in standoff in Hammond after firing a long gun at deputies, sheriff's office says
A man who stepped out of his vehicle and fired a long gun at Tangipahoa Sheriff's deputies investigating a domestic incident Sunday died after officers returned fire, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said. Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis said the incident began after a woman contacted the Sheriff's Office about 10 a.m....
WLBT
Walthall County deputy involved in crash with 18-wheeler Saturday night
WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Walthall County deputy was involved in a vehicle crash Saturday night. According to the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Nickie Willoughby collided with an 18-wheeler while responding to a call in Tylertown, Mississippi. Willoughby sustained “extensive” injuries and was later transferred to Southwest...
Woman indicted for $39K SNAP fraud
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pearl River County woman turned herself in to authorities after she was indicted for SNAP fraud. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is accusing Chrishauna Newton of receiving $39,354 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately. On September 20, the Pearl River County […]
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking 2 suspects accused of burglarizing storage units
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating two suspects accused of burglarizing storage units. Jamie Woodson, 28, and Steven Woodson, 33, both from Virginia, are being accused of storage burglaries in multiple parishes. The silver Nissan Altima that Jamie was driving...
Man arrested after chase in Jones, Covington counties
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase in Jones County briefly led into Covington County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Derrell Ducksworth, 40, led deputies on a chase in a western Jones County that briefly moved into Covington County. The chase ended […]
WLBT
Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a wreck on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2018 Mercedes SUV driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.
Mississippi man killed in fiery head-on collision early Monday morning
A 61-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana early Monday morning. Shortly after 02:45 a.m. Monday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
WAFB.com
Victim in deadly drive-by shooting outside bank in Central identified
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a drive-by shooting outside a bank in Central on Friday, Oct. 28. A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said it happened outside the Chase bank on Sullivan Road near Greenwell Springs Road before 8 p.m.
Court upholds conviction of man who robbed store at gunpoint, then entered hospital wounded claiming he was the one who was robbed
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of a Meadville man for a 2018 armed robbery. James Davon O’Quinn, age 26 in 2018, was convicted in April 2021 before Judge David H. Strong Jr. in Lincoln County Circuit Court. O’Quinn appealed his case, arguing his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to object to multiple instances of hearsay.
brproud.com
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
WLBT
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m. C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson. MHP says...
Man arrested for allegedly trafficking, drugging and raping unconscious victims in Mississippi, Louisiana.
A Louisiana man was recently arrested for allegedly trafficking, drugging and raping multiple victims — including juveniles — in two states. Quentin M. Smith, 45, of Vidalia is facing charges of human trafficking, second-degree rape, two counts of cruelty to juveniles, and two counts of attempted sexual battery.
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
brproud.com
3 Denham Springs men arrested for distributing drugs
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – After a month-long investigation, narcotics agents have arrested three Denham Springs men for allegedly distributing drugs. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been working on information received about illegal narcotics being distributed in the parish. Sheriff Jason Ard says agents were able to search two homes.
Two men arrested after high-speed chase ends in Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A high-speed chase ends with the arrests of two men in Brookhaven. The Vicksburg Post reported the chase, which reached a top speed of 156 mph, happened on Interstate 55 on Saturday, October 22. A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper attempted to stop a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette for speeding, but the […]
WLBT
Man charged after inappropriately touching a child in Pike County
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was charged with two counts of touching and handling a child for lustful purposes in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Honea, 40, was arrested on October 14. His bond has been set at $100,000. Want more WLBT news...
wbrz.com
Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation
BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
an17.com
Two arrested at cemetery
Late in the evening of October 24, a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a suspicious couple sitting inside a vehicle at a cemetery on Thigpen Road. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he discovered Douglas Earl Demmons, 35, a resident of Thigpen Road and Jessica Strain, 33, who has a Franklinton address. The deputy removed both individuals from the vehicle and began an investigation into their activities.
