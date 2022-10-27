Read full article on original website
Russia complains about Western arms flowing into Ukraine, but Putin's troops are giving Kyiv far more heavy weaponry as they retreat
Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly complained about Western countries arming Ukraine. Putin and other top Kremlin officials have said this could drag the West into direct conflict. Ukraine's advances, meanwhile, have yielded it a massive haul of abandoned Russian weaponry. Throughout Russia's war in Ukraine, which has stretched over...
Russian Allies' Soldiers Attack Putin's Troops During Training, 11 Dead
A shooting broke out during a Russian military training session on Saturday resulting in numerous casualties, according to a Russian-state media outlet. The incident took place during a training session at a firing range in the Belgorod region, which is located along the country's border with Ukraine near the city of Kharkiv. According to TASS, a state-run Russian news agency, the Ministry of Defense confirmed the shooting to reporters, claiming that two individuals from an unspecified country in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a collective of Russia and several other former Soviet republics, opened fire on the training exercise.
Retreating Russian troops are arming Ukraine with modern T-90 tanks as Putin's army digs 60-year-old armor out of storage, Ukraine's military says
Ukrainian forces are now fielding captured T-90 tanks, modern armor taken as Russian troops retreat, the military said. As the Russian military loses more modern equipment, it has been forced to pull old tanks from storage. Tanks are just one example of the kind of heavy weaponry that fleeing Russian...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city
Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
Russia Struggling to Pay Its Troops, Ukraine Says
Russian troops are struggling to get the money owed to them, according to Ukraine's military. Already beset by reported issues of low morale, desertion as well as mishaps of Putin's mobilization, Russian troops and their families also face issues with pay, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Wednesday. "There are...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians being prepared for nuclear war, warns Zelenskiy; White House says no indication of immediate Russian plans – as it happened
Ukrainian president calls situation ‘very dangerous’; White House remarks on nuclear weapons come after Biden ‘Armageddon’ comments
Could Russia collapse?
Among the many questions asked about Russia’s disastrous war against Ukraine, one of them is posed only very rarely: can Russia survive what seems increasingly likely to be a humiliating defeat at the hands of its smaller neighbour? On the face of it, the prospect seems almost absurd. Vladimir Putin may have been weakened by a trio of crucial miscalculations – about Russian military strength, Ukrainian resolve, and Western unity – but there’s no evidence yet that he’s on the verge of losing his grip on power, much less the Russian state imploding. There have been few significant demonstrations on the streets...
Five Russians charged in global scheme to smuggle equipment from US for Russia's military
Five Russian nationals and two oil traders for Venezuela were charged this week in a wide-ranging scheme to obtain military equipment from the United States and smuggle Venezuelan oil to Russia and China, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court. The defendants allegedly used Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH (NDA...
Russia's Envoy Warns 'Disastrous Consequences' if U.S. Troops Enter Ukraine
As senior U.S. military officers deployed to NATO's front line with war-torn Ukraine warned they were prepared to join the fight against Russia if called upon, Russia's ambassador to the United States told Newsweek that such a move would bring about catastrophic ramifications. In a CBS News report published Friday,...
Watch: Putin Fires Sniper Gun In Show Of Support To Russian Forces Training For Ukraine War
A month after announcing partial mobilization in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a training ground for mobilized troops. What Happened: Footage released by the Kremlin, intended to show Putin’s personal backing for soldiers heading to the Ukraine war, depicts the president firing shots from a sniper rifle.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ grows in Russian military and society, says UK; Putin ‘would consider Biden G20 meeting’
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’; Russian foreign minister says Moscow open to talks
Russia can't figure out exactly where the borders are for the land Putin just took from Ukraine as his army is forced to retreat
Russia says it doesn't know the exact borders of the Ukrainian land Vladimir Putin just annexed. A Kremlin representative said Russia would consult locals in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Putin on Friday signed a decree annexing four Ukrainian regions in violation of international law. Russia acknowledged on Monday it...
SFGate
US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
CNBC
Russia could be about to withdraw its troops from another part of Ukraine
Defense analysts say the evacuation of civilians from the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine could be setting the scene for another Russian withdrawal. Up to 60,000 civilians are expected to be evacuated in the next few days from the part of the Kherson region on the west bank of the Dnipro River.
US News and World Report
Russia Declares End of Ukraine Mobilisation Campaign, U.S. Sending More Arms
FRONTLINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had finished calling up reservists to fight in Ukraine, having drafted hundreds of thousands in a month and sending more than a quarter of them already to the battlefield after a divisive mobilisation campaign that was its first since World War Two.
Inside a town recaptured by Ukraine: Bodies of Russian soldiers lie in street, no electricity or water
Ukraine's rapid counteroffensive on multiple fronts is gaining pace by the hour as forces penetrate Russian defense lines in the Kherson region in the south, while pushing further into the eastern Donbas region after recapturing the strategic city of Lyman. CBS News traveled to Lyman on Wednesday to see the...
What Are B61-12 Gravity Bombs—Russia Says U.S. 'Lowering Nuclear Threshold'
The upgraded bombs will be delivered to NATO allies' bases in Europe in December, months before what was originally planned.
Ukraine news LATEST: Maniac Vladimir Putin ‘pursuing death and destruction’ as Russian airstrikes rain down on Kyiv
VLADIMIR Putin wants "only death and destruction” as Russian forces targeted infrastructure sites in Kyiv with early morning airstrikes. Several reports of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure across Ukraine have emerged this morning, including the capital Kyiv, as Vladimir Putin continues to double down on the Ukraine war. A...
