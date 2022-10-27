ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia complains about Western arms flowing into Ukraine, but Putin's troops are giving Kyiv far more heavy weaponry as they retreat

Throughout the war, Russia has repeatedly complained about Western countries arming Ukraine. Putin and other top Kremlin officials have said this could drag the West into direct conflict. Ukraine's advances, meanwhile, have yielded it a massive haul of abandoned Russian weaponry. Throughout Russia's war in Ukraine, which has stretched over...
Newsweek

Russian Allies' Soldiers Attack Putin's Troops During Training, 11 Dead

A shooting broke out during a Russian military training session on Saturday resulting in numerous casualties, according to a Russian-state media outlet. The incident took place during a training session at a firing range in the Belgorod region, which is located along the country's border with Ukraine near the city of Kharkiv. According to TASS, a state-run Russian news agency, the Ministry of Defense confirmed the shooting to reporters, claiming that two individuals from an unspecified country in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a collective of Russia and several other former Soviet republics, opened fire on the training exercise.
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city

Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
Newsweek

Russia Struggling to Pay Its Troops, Ukraine Says

Russian troops are struggling to get the money owed to them, according to Ukraine's military. Already beset by reported issues of low morale, desertion as well as mishaps of Putin's mobilization, Russian troops and their families also face issues with pay, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Wednesday. "There are...
TheConversationAU

Could Russia collapse?

Among the many questions asked about Russia’s disastrous war against Ukraine, one of them is posed only very rarely: can Russia survive what seems increasingly likely to be a humiliating defeat at the hands of its smaller neighbour? On the face of it, the prospect seems almost absurd. Vladimir Putin may have been weakened by a trio of crucial miscalculations – about Russian military strength, Ukrainian resolve, and Western unity – but there’s no evidence yet that he’s on the verge of losing his grip on power, much less the Russian state imploding. There have been few significant demonstrations on the streets...
SFGate

US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
CNBC

Russia could be about to withdraw its troops from another part of Ukraine

Defense analysts say the evacuation of civilians from the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine could be setting the scene for another Russian withdrawal. Up to 60,000 civilians are expected to be evacuated in the next few days from the part of the Kherson region on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

