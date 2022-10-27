ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

U.S. stock indexes end mixed as Facebook parent company slumps

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYZEP_0ipGQRVl00

Wall Street delivered another mixed finish for stocks Thursday, as disappointing quarterly results from several big technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.

The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 0.6%, with about 44% of stocks within the benchmark index losing ground. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.6%, while the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.6%.

Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, plummeted 24.6% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok.

It joined other tech and communications stocks, such as Google's parent company, Alphabet , and Microsoft , in reporting weak results and worrisome forecasts over advertising demand. Alphabet fell 2.9% and Microsoft slid 2%.

Amazon dropped 19% in after-hours trading after the retail giant issued an estimate for sales in the last quarter of the year that came in well below analysts' forecasts. The stock fell 4.1% in regular trading before the release of its latest quarterly results.

Construction equipment maker Caterpillar jumped 7.7% after it handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts. The big gain helped boost the 30-company Dow.

Another pullback in long-term Treasury yields helped support stocks in companies that weren't reporting quarterly results. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.91% from 4.01% late Wednesday. The two-year yield fell to 4.30% from 4.42%.

“What you’re seeing is a little bit of relief,” said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors. “Earnings are not great, but they’re not awful either.”

The S&P 500 fell 23.30 points to 3,807.30. The Dow rose 194.17 points to 32,033.28. The Nasdaq dropped 178.32 points to 10,792.67.

Smaller company stocks held up better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index added 1.99 points, or 0.1%, to close at 1,806.32.

Excluding the Nasdaq, the major indexes are on pace for weekly gains. And the S&P 500 remains solidly on track to end October in the green.

Earnings have been the big focus for Wall Street this week, but markets got some encouraging economic news Thursday as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%. That marks a turnaround after the economy contracted during the first half of the year.

The economy has been under pressure from stubbornly hot inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to raise interest rates to cool prices. The central bank is trying to slow economic growth through rate increases, but the strategy risks going too far and bringing on a recession.

The rising interest rates have made borrowing more difficult, particularly for mortgages. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7 % for the first time in more than two decades this week.

The latest economic data are being closely watched for any signs of a slowdown or that inflation might be easing as Wall Street tries to determine if and when the Fed might pull back on its interest rate increases.

The central bank is expected to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a percentage point at its upcoming meeting in November. But traders have grown more confident that it will dial down to a more modest increase of 0.50 percentage points in December, according to CME Group.

Central banks around the world have also been raising interest rates in an effort to tame inflation. The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike Thursday. Markets in Europe were mixed.

Wall Street has more earnings to review Friday, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Charter Communications.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax hasn’t hit oil giants hard enough. That can change

After BP’s big results announcement today, it’s clear that major questions remain about Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax. The oil giant registered profits of $8.2bn (£7.1bn) over the past three months, almost triple the profit it made for the same period last year. While BP reports it expects to pay about £700m in windfall tax on its North Sea operations this year, it also plans to spend more than three times that much on a $2.5bn (£2.17bn) share buyback programme, handing surplus cash back to its shareholders instead of using it for renewable investment or lowering prices.
The Associated Press

AP: China fishing fleet defied U.S in standoff on high seas

This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed...
BGR.com

Apple considered launching a plastic iPad and keyboard for under $500

A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced the iPad 10. With new colors, USB-C support, the A14 Bionic chip, and a few other tweaks, customers started noticing that due to the price increase of this tablet and its accessories, the new iPad can cost more than $800. While this is very expensive for an entry-level tablet, a report suggests that Apple had considered launching a plastic iPad and keyboard for under $500.
The Guardian

Handle with care: Inside Elon Musk’s first days of power

1. I was a bit hasty back in April. Elon Musk did not, in fact, buy Twitter that month. But now he has. The six-month delay, which likely cost incredible sums in legal bills and caused upheaval in Twitter HQ, is over. Musk saved $0 on the purchase price. 2....
Los Angeles Times

Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing

BEIJING — Shanghai Disneyland was closed and visitors temporarily kept in the park for coronavirus testing, the city government announced, while social media posts said some amusements remained operating for guests who were blocked from leaving. The park closed Monday for testing of staff and visitors, Walt Disney Co....
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
455K+
Followers
73K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy