Morgan City, LA

Southeast Louisiana city gets new police chief

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MORGAN CITY, La. (AP) — A small southeast Louisiana city has a new chief of police.

Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna on Thursday announced the appointment of Chad M. Adams in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Adams has served the Morgan City Police Department since 1996, in corrections, patrol, as a K-9 officer, sergeant and lieutenant of the corrections, investigations and narcotics divisions and as captain.

He succeeds James F. Blair, who resigned in May after seven years as police chief. Mark Griffin Jr. had served as interim chief.

