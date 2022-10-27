ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

La Jolla Parks & Beaches board forms working group with aim to fix seaside fences

By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 4 days ago

Following concerns and complaints about the condition of white wooden fencing along La Jolla’s coastline, the La Jolla Parks & Beaches board formed a committee during its Oct. 24 meeting that is tasked with getting permits necessary to repair and revitalize the fences.

“Those fences are iconic that have been there for decades, but they are dilapidated and an eyesore,” said LJP&B President Bob Evans. “There has been a lot of [comments] from the community about how they do not represent La Jolla well. I think it is one of those low-hanging fruit projects that we could get done.”

The fences in question separate the walkway from the bluffs next to Scripps Park at The Cove and go down toward the Children’s Pool.

The board recently recommitted to be more project-driven and bring members of the community into the fold to help carry out such projects. It said part of its long-term planning is to get a right-of-entry permit to do work on San Diego city property, including repairing the fences.

Evans said the new committee would determine the scope of the work, which permits are needed and how much the whole project would cost and ideally report that information at the next board meeting.

In addition to the actual repair, the working group’s effort will include fundraising, “because the city is not going to give it … the repairs it needs, and it needs a whole new life," Evans said. "So we are going to explore grants and donations.”

LJP&B Vice President Brenda Fake said: “I’ve looked at that fence many, many times, and there are chunks that are still intact and OK. Then there are parts that are falling apart. It’s becoming a liability and a safety issue. We’re going to go after cleaning it up and seeing what it takes to maintain it.”

The formation of the working group comes after some residents voiced concern that the fences are chipping away.

“It’s a shame that whoever is in charge of La Jolla’s maintenance does not do anything about all this," Claire Sheinberg said. "[It’s] very dangerous because the wood is so deteriorated that it became very weak. ... It is a real shame; it makes our area look horrible and neglected. The Cove is just a jewel tarnished by this.”

The fences — and all fences in the public right of way — are maintained by the San Diego Transportation Department, according to city spokesman Jerry McCormick.

“If Parks [& Recreation] staff notice issues related to the fencing, they reach out directly to the Transportation Department,” he said. “Parks staff ... recently submitted a request for some repair work to be done in the [Scripps Park] area with the city fence contractor. They are expecting the work to be completed in the next few weeks.”

It isn’t known whether the city has a long-term plan to maintain the fences or if repairs are made only when a request is filed.

Other LJP&B news

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAYfO_0ipGQFAH00
The La Jolla Parks & Beaches board meets Oct. 24 at the La Jolla Recreation Center. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Electric bikes: Community volunteer Debbie Adams, who organizes occasional cleanups of the Fay Avenue Bike Path, said there is growing concern about electric bicycles on the path, which connects Nautilus Street and Mira Monte and is used by cyclists and pedestrians. Noting the upcoming holidays and the likelihood of people getting e-bikes as gifts, Adams said she studied e-bikes and found there are three classifications.

Classes I and II are allowed on any bike path and generally can go up to 20 mph, Adams said.

“So we need to post signage that states Class III e-bikes are not allowed on the bike path because they can go up to 28 mph,” she said.

Adams said she has communicated with various city departments to determine whether a speed limit is imposed on similar bike paths in San Diego.

“If we can get some agreement as to what the speed limit should be," it might provide some clarity, she said. “No one knows what is reasonable for that area.”

Resident Mary Pat Des Roches wrote in a letter to the editor published by the La Jolla Light that e-bike riders "race at high speed on the path without a horn or verbal notice that they are coming. Many small children, strollers, pets and seniors with hearing issues use this path. ... There will be a serious accident if this continues."

Adams added that some areas of the bike path are subject to erosion and “mud rivers” when it rains. She said she is working with the San Diego real estate department to determine how to mitigate the issue.

Picnic project: An effort to improve the picnic area of Scripps Park may be complete by Thanksgiving, according to LJP&B member Alexandra Corsi.

A ceremony was held Sept. 29 to launch the 45 working days scheduled to move existing tables, improve access for people with disabilities, replace a dying tree and layer the ground cover with a paving material called GraniteCrete. The project originated in March 2021.

“I’m so happy that we were able to establish the partnership between La Jolla Parks & Beaches and the city to get this done,” Corsi said.

Next meeting: The La Jolla Parks & Beaches board meeting normally falls on the fourth Monday of each month, but to avoid conflict with the November and December holidays, LJP&B will combine its next two meetings into one. That meeting — the last one of the year — will be at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Learn more at lajollaparksbeaches.org .

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

LA Icon Randy’s Donuts Is Opening 10 Stores Across San Diego

A landmark bakery known for its giant rooftop doughnut signs is expanding in a big way into San Diego with its first area outpost scheduled to open early next year. Founded in 1952, the original branch of Randy’s Donuts, located near the Los Angeles International Airport, has made tons of television and film appearances through the years, with cameos in everything from the Arrested Development series and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Californication” video to features like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

35,000 to 56,000 New Homes are Proposed to be Built in University City

A new proposal from the University City Planning Department shows that University City is projected to add/build 35,000 to 56,000 new houses in the upcoming decades — a 215% increase in housing density. This update to the University Community Plan Project will primarily focus on increasing residential density in the Nobel Drive area, La Jolla Village Square, UTC, and shopping areas in Northern and Southern La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
escondidograpevine.com

The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916

Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego businesses might soon have to figure out a new way to serve items to-go as Styrofoam ban looms

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans may soon see new rules for single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam products such as to-go food containers and cups. "San Diego is ready to say goodbye to Styrofoam," said Councilmember Joe LaCava, moments before the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will now go to the full council for final approval.
SAN DIEGO, CA
aarp.org

A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California

Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
LA MESA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego

I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Native American Art Show: This Is Indian Country, Elfin Forest Guided Hike

Celebrating national American heritage month with a VIP reception from 6 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, November 5. Meet native American artists: Cara Romero, Cody Sanderson, Del Curfman, George Riveria, Johnny Baer Contreras, LX Lewis and Ruben Chato. Native American comedian JR Redwater will perform. When: Saturday, November 5,...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
Coast News

Beach advisory from Del Mar south

DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental. Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,. citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego's Izola Bakery Seeking Investments To Assist With Company Growth & New Location

After being named #1 bakery in the U.S. earlier this year, San Diego's Izola is seeking investments to assist in company growth and a new location. In early 2020, Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen returned from a trip to Europe to find themselves in forced quarantine together. After jumping aboard the bread-making trend that emerged in the early days of the pandemic, the duo began selling their breads and pastries from a tiny space above Brown's former photo studio in a building on 13th and G streets in San Diego's East Village. Using rock climbing equipment, the couple would take pre-orders and lower a rigged basket to the sidewalk beneath to maintain social distancing with customers. On their first day in business in June 2020, 12 croissants were lowered from their 3rd floor window to customers below. The word quickly spread and curiousity of the operation flourished, as did the couple's passion for their newfound hobby-turned business.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego

There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy