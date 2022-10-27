ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Hot mic catches Schumer warning Biden that Democrats are 'going downhill' in Georgia as Herschel Walker climbs in polls

By Warren Rojas,Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic dishing about Democrats' chances of holding the Senate.
  • Schumer was overheard telling Biden that Georgia looks increasingly bad for the party.
  • The New Yorker did say that Democrats may have reason to hope in Nevada.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic on Thursday telling President Joe Biden that things were "going downhill" in the Georgia Senate race with less than two weeks to go before the midterm elections.

"The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," Schumer said of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's highly charged reelection bid. "It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker."

Schumer's candid evaluation was caught while he and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York were huddling with the president in Syracuse, New York, where the president was touting his party's economic plan. Warnock, who remains pastor of the legendary Ebenezer Baptist Church, has struggled to sew up his reelection against former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, a Trump-backed challenger. According to FiveThirtyEight's weighted polling average , Walker is improving as Warnock clings to a narrow lead.

The top Senate Democrat was also overheard telling Biden that Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's shaky debate performance "didn't hurt us too much." Fetterman is trying to flip a seat against former TV doctor Mehmet Oz, but the race has grown tighter as Oz's campaign assails Fetterman's health in the wake of his stroke in May. Fetterman was open during the debate about how he might struggle due to his ongoing recovery, which is exactly what occurred.

Schumer also said the party is "picking up steam" in Nevada where Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has looked increasingly vulnerable to former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt's challenge.

Pundits view the Senate majority as too close to call even as they have increased the projected number of Republican House seats well past the number needed to flip that chamber. It is possible that the longest evenly split Senate in history could stretch into a new Congress in January.

Asked about the comments a spokesperson for Schumer emphasized the party's optimism.

"Schumer believes the Democratic candidates will win," Justin Goodmnan, a Schumer spokesperson, said in a statement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 153

GoneCountry
4d ago

Biden’s world=oh. look! Ice cream! *blind guy grabbing him and redirdcting him...... sir. please stand on "x". thats the little lines crossed, no those are not real their ghosts🤡. Mayor Pete is attacking those racist roads between breast feeding,and Joe has 🍦brain freeze,Karmala is blowing the yellow buss drivers,and the rest of his administration is attending alphabet conventions

Reply(1)
75
Debi Zumwalt Moback
3d ago

it's hard to believe that anyone would vote for ANY Democrat after what's been going on in this country over the last 2 years! Some people just haven't realized that the old party no longer exists.

Reply(15)
40
Owen Fuchs
4d ago

Socialist Democrats are finished. Americans finally woke up to the fact they’re destroying this country little by little.

Reply(11)
79
