Sinitta cuts a stylish figure in a blue velvet blazer and lilac flared trousers as she attends The Ethnicity Awards 2022 in London

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Sinitta looked effortlessly chic in a lilac ensemble as she attended The Ethnicity Awards 2022 in partnership with Metro.co.uk at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London on Thursday evening.

The singer, 59, showcased her incredible figure in the knitted strappy top which she tucked into a pair of coordinated flared trousers.

Sinitta added an eye catching blue velvet blazer over her shoulders as she posed on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKwam_0ipGQ3eo00
Stunning: Sinitta looked effortlessly chic in a lilac ensemble as she attended The Ethnicity Awards 2022 at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London on Thursday

She carried her belongings in a stylish woven bag and donned a radiant palette of makeup including a bold red lipstick and smoky eye shadow.

The star styled her dark tresses for the star studded evening in natural luxurious curls as they fell past her shoulder from a side parting.

Sinitta appeared to be in high spirits as she rubbed shoulders with fellow guests at the event, among them This Morning host Alison Hammond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrLTD_0ipGQ3eo00
Incredible: The singer, 59, showcased her incredible figure in the knitted strapy top which she tucked into a pair of coordinated flared trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rgqgl_0ipGQ3eo00
Stylish: The beauty added an eye catching blue velvet blazer over her shoulders as she posed on the red carpet

She was joined on the red carpet by pal Navi Sole who dressed to impress in a beige suit and white round trainers.

The awards recognise individuals with a track record of working to advance equality and opportunity for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic groups in society.

And the shortlist for the annual honours, held in association with HSBC UK, showed an array of inspirational celebrities and public figures taking lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTxPh_0ipGQ3eo00
Glam: She carried her belongings in a stylish woven bag and donned a radiant palette of makeup including a bold red lipstick and smoky eye shadow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXhpC_0ipGQ3eo00
Looking good: The star styled her dark tresses for the star studded evening in natural luxurious curls as they fell past her shoulder from a side parting

Leading the nominations were Olympian Sir Mo Farah, comedian Sir Lenny Henry and Hammond, who won the Host of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, big names including Leigh-Anne, 30, were also shortlisted for accolades.

The former X Factor winner was put forward for her activism in fighting against racism and being an example of how a prominent public figure can act and stand-up to advance the rights of their communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIpGw_0ipGQ3eo00
Chic: Sinitta seemed in high spirits at The Ethnicity Awards which was in partnership with Metro.co.uk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9IqD_0ipGQ3eo00
All smiles: She was joined on the red carpet by pal Navi Sole who dressed to impress in a beige suit and white round trainers

Daily Mail

