ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chris Redd released from hospital after getting punched in the face in New York City

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jd6Ii_0ipGPUC900

Chris Redd is out of the hospital after a stranger punched him in the face outside of a comedy club in New York City.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum arrived at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village on Wednesday night and was approached upon exiting his car by someone who punched him in the face and fled the scene, according to a spokesperson for the New York Police Department.

When police showed up at the venue around 9:40 p.m., Redd had sustained a laceration to his face. Emergency medical services transported the comedian to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated and released. The NYPD statement noted that the assailant attacked Redd "without prior conversation or provocation." The suspect's identity and location are unknown.

Representatives for Redd did not immediately respond Thursday to the Los Angeles Times' request for comment.

In September, The Times confirmed that Redd would not be returning for the 48th season of "Saturday Night Live." The 37-year-old comic — known during his time on the show for his impressions of prominent figures such as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and rapper Kanye West — was among several veteran cast members to exit the long-running sketch comedy series after Season 47.

Other fan-favorite players who recently departed the show include Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Melissa Villaseñor .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 16

monkeydust
3d ago

Well liberals should fix this by keeping the borders open, defunding the police more and releasing more criminals from prison. That’s what they do. 🤷‍♂️

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Surveillance of comedian Chris Redd assault suspect released

NEW YORK -- The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect accused of attacking former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Redd.It happened Wednesday night at a comedy club in Greenwich Village.  According to police, Redd was arriving at the Comedy Cellar to do his act. As Redd got out of his car, a man, appeared to be dressed as a security guard, came from out of nowhere and punched him in the face.Redd was treated at a hospital and released.The owner of a cafe next to the club said Redd appeared to be badly bruised and was bleeding. Redd is known for his performances and impressions on SNL, including of Mayor Eric Adams. He recently left SNL and was ready to release a comedy special next month.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
Collider

'SNL': Amy Schumer to Host Following Jack Harlow

After a short, one-week hiatus, the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live is coming back this week. NBC announced today that we can take comfort in the fact that the next three weeks are covered, as we’ll have normal, back-to-back episodes. As usual, the late-night variety show will bring a different host each week to participate in a series of skits, and the latest addition to this year’s batch of hosts is Amy Schumer.
The Independent

SNL alum Chris Redd attacked outside NYC comedy show

Chris Redd was punched in the face prior to a Wednesday night (26 October) performance at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan.Redd, 37, was arriving by car to the venue at 9:40pm when a man, allegedly dressed as security personnel, charged and attacked him.The suspect fled the scene, and the Saturday Night Live alum was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment, according to initial police reports to TMZ.The incident, which took place in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighbourhood, occurred amidst growing concerns about the physical safety of comedians – a conversation that intensified in March 2022 when Will Smith slapped Chris...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVOvermind

Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow

Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
WASHINGTON STATE
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Exactly Who Pays for Private Jets and Parties on RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shared who picks up the bill for some of the priciest moments on the show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is definitely known for being over-the-top. In addition to throwing lavish parties, going on luxury vacations, and indulging in expensive shopping excursions, the ladies are no strangers to traveling in style, often taking private jets to their desired destinations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cinemablend

Colin Jost Jokes About He And Pete Davidson ‘Idiotically’ Calling That Staten Island Ferry They Bought Titanic 2

Back in January, SNL star Colin Jost bought an old Staten Island Ferry with friend and SNL alum Pete Davidson. The comedians bought the boat at an auction for $280,100 with plans to restore it as a piece of New York City history, and turn it into a permanently docked entertainment space. The venture is a quirky one, but sentimental for the duo who both hail from Staten Island. However, as the more logistical aspects of owning such a large, risky piece of machinery came to light, Jost realized maybe the two got more than they bargained for. This seemed to be clear when the duo's choice for the boat’s name started to pose some difficulties.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Mail

'It's a powder keg': Migrants will be sent to EVERY borough of NYC with Queens housing the most - up to 32% - even though president says there are 'not enough resources' for the 4,782 migrants

Nearly 15,000 migrants in New York City will be distributed across its five boroughs, with Queens housing the most despite its borough president saying it does not have enough resources to do so. Queens will house 4,782 of the 14,777 migrants, or 32 percent, according to the Department of Homeless...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban

More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star says food stamps episode was based on her life

One of the stars of classic sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” says that she mined a serious subject from her own childhood for comedy on the show. A memorable episode of the hit CW show, which was inspired by Chris Rock’s upbringing, addressed the subject of food stamps. The fictional Chris’ dad finds $200 worth of the vouchers, but his mom — who was played by Tichina Arnold — refuses to use them because, she says, “when I pull out food stamps, people look at me like I ain’t got no husband; they talk to me like I ain’t got no sense;...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
455K+
Followers
73K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy