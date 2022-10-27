ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

localocnews.com

PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Captures League Title Outright, Qualifies for Playoffs

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Five Orange County teams earn top seeds in CIF boys water polo playoffs (brackets)

Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked first in their divisions in the CIF playoffs that begin Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Trinity League champion JSerra is first in the open division, Laguna Beach is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Portola first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran, the CIF defending champion in Division 6, is first in Division 4.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

JSerra Football’s Defense Smashes Orange Lutheran, Punches Playoff Ticket

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

QUICK-OUT: Edison locks up second place in Sunset League with win over CdM

Edison’s offensive line (from left) Logan Shill, William Emenger, Zachary Gruwell, Makai Sagiao, Nathan Gates and Connor Peterson led the way Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Edison High School’s football team locked up second place in the Sunset League with a 40-13 victory over Corona...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Segerstrom clinches trip to CIF playoffs with victory over Katella

Segerstrom’s Isaiah Valdivia heads down field as Brandon Sepulveda of Katella defends. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). Segerstrom High School’s football team clinched a berth as the No. 2 team from the Big Four League for the CIF playoffs with a 36-24 victory over Katella Friday night in the regular season finale.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Orange powers past Santa Ana in showdown to repeat as league champs

Orange running back Ardwon Morris takes off on a 51-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. (Photos Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Orange High School’s football team capitalized on three Santa Ana miscues and went on to defeat the Saints 35-0 to capture the Orange Coast League title Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Woodbridge water polo player Ryan DeLand makes college commitment

Ryan DeLand made a verbal commitment for college this week. (Photo courtesy Woodbridge athletics). Woodbridge High School senior Ryan DeLand made a verbal commitment this week to play water polo at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. he confirmed to OC Sports Zone. DeLand plays the utility position for the...
WOODBRIDGE, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Western wins Battle for the Bell and captures fifth straight league title

Western players head out onto the field for Friday’s game with Anaheim. (Photos courtesy Victor Baltazar). Western High School’s football team captured the annual Battle for the Bell game Saturday, defeating Anaheim 62-13 at Western for its fifth straight Orange League title. Coach Dan Davidson’s Pioneers (8-1, 4-0)...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Rancho Mission Viejo Is Family Nexus for Resident

MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Judge OK’s Cold Weather Shelter in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

An elderly man with dementia is missing in Costa Mesa

CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Richard Heiserman (75) Mr. Heiserman was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, Led Zeppelin t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat. He has dementia and high blood pressure and requires medication. Mr. Heiserman was staying at the Motel 6 on Gisler Avenue, Costa Mesa. Yesterday,...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

How to stay safe on Halloween Safety in Santa Ana

While we all hope that kids in Santa Ana will be safe and have fun on Halloween, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered “treats”, and other unnecessary miseries. The following tips for parents – and Trick-or-Treaters of all...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Los Angeles GOP Chairman Tim O’Reilly to speak to Long Beach Republican Women Federated

Tim O’Reilly, chairman of the Los Angeles GOP Executive Board, will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, November 12, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Bring joy to local families by donating to Garden Grove’s holiday gift drive

The City of Garden Grove’s youth and family centers are seeking donations for the 2022 Garden Grove Holiday Drive, which works to bring joy, hope, and holiday spirit to local children and families that are underserved. From Tuesday, November 1 through Friday, December 9, unwrapped toys and board games can be dropped off at the recreation counter, located in Garden Grove City Hall, at 11222 Acacia Parkway; Buena Clinton Youth and Family Center, located at 12661 Sunswept Avenue; and Magnolia Park Family Resource Center, located at 11402 Magnolia Street.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

