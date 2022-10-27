Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Captures League Title Outright, Qualifies for Playoffs
PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Captures League Title Outright, Qualifies for Playoffs
CIF football playoff pairings get mostly favorable reviews from Orange County coaches
It was the day that high school football fans, coaches and players have been waiting for. CIF officials announced the brackets for the CIF playoffs which include 14 divisions. Playoffs are scheduled for Friday, but games can also be played on Thursday and Saturday due to stadium conflicts. Coaches contacted...
FOOTBALL NOTES: CIF playoff pairings coming but final week of league play memorable
Cypress quarterback Aidan Houston had a big game Thursday night leading the Centurions to a victory over Crean Lutheran. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt) We realize many of you are looking ahead to Sunday morning when the CIF football playoff pairings are announced. But before we do that, a...
Five Orange County teams earn top seeds in CIF boys water polo playoffs (brackets)
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked first in their divisions in the CIF playoffs that begin Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Trinity League champion JSerra is first in the open division, Laguna Beach is first in Division 1, San Clemente No. 1 in Division 2, Portola first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran, the CIF defending champion in Division 6, is first in Division 4.
JSerra Football’s Defense Smashes Orange Lutheran, Punches Playoff Ticket
JSerra Football's Defense Smashes Orange Lutheran, Punches Playoff Ticket
QUICK-OUT: Edison locks up second place in Sunset League with win over CdM
Edison’s offensive line (from left) Logan Shill, William Emenger, Zachary Gruwell, Makai Sagiao, Nathan Gates and Connor Peterson led the way Friday. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Edison High School’s football team locked up second place in the Sunset League with a 40-13 victory over Corona...
PHOTOS: Segerstrom clinches trip to CIF playoffs with victory over Katella
Segerstrom’s Isaiah Valdivia heads down field as Brandon Sepulveda of Katella defends. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). Segerstrom High School’s football team clinched a berth as the No. 2 team from the Big Four League for the CIF playoffs with a 36-24 victory over Katella Friday night in the regular season finale.
PHOTOS: Laguna Hills headed to CIF playoffs after PCL victory over Irvine
Troy Leigber of Laguna Hills breaks loose for a long touchdown on the first play from scrimmage as Irvine’s Nathan Sasaki tries to chase him down. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin). Laguna Hills High School football team is headed to the CIF playoffs. The Hawks (9-1, 2-1) clinched the No....
PHOTOS: Orange powers past Santa Ana in showdown to repeat as league champs
Orange running back Ardwon Morris takes off on a 51-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. (Photos Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Orange High School’s football team capitalized on three Santa Ana miscues and went on to defeat the Saints 35-0 to capture the Orange Coast League title Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium.
Woodbridge water polo player Ryan DeLand makes college commitment
Ryan DeLand made a verbal commitment for college this week. (Photo courtesy Woodbridge athletics). Woodbridge High School senior Ryan DeLand made a verbal commitment this week to play water polo at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. he confirmed to OC Sports Zone. DeLand plays the utility position for the...
PHOTOS: Western wins Battle for the Bell and captures fifth straight league title
Western players head out onto the field for Friday’s game with Anaheim. (Photos courtesy Victor Baltazar). Western High School’s football team captured the annual Battle for the Bell game Saturday, defeating Anaheim 62-13 at Western for its fifth straight Orange League title. Coach Dan Davidson’s Pioneers (8-1, 4-0)...
Rancho Mission Viejo Is Family Nexus for Resident
Rancho Mission Viejo Is Family Nexus for Resident
Judge OK’s Cold Weather Shelter in Santa Ana
Judge OK's Cold Weather Shelter in Santa Ana
An elderly man with dementia is missing in Costa Mesa
CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Richard Heiserman (75) Mr. Heiserman was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, Led Zeppelin t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat. He has dementia and high blood pressure and requires medication. Mr. Heiserman was staying at the Motel 6 on Gisler Avenue, Costa Mesa. Yesterday,...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Harbor Department Honored, Abandoned Vessel Auction
On Monday, October 31 the Central Library will host the 5th Annual Halloween Party with “not-so-scary” stories at 4 p.m., followed by crafts and trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes are encouraged and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please stay safe this Halloween!...
City of Irvine to Honor Nation’s Troops at Veterans Day Ceremony Friday, November 11
In honor of veterans and in support of their families, the City of Irvine is hosting a special Veterans Day Ceremony Friday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Formal Garden at Colonel Bill Barber Marine Corps Memorial Park. “Veterans Day is a chance to honor and...
Five people were injured in a two car collision in Santa Ana last night
Santa Ana – Firefighters responded to a two vehicle traffic collision in the 1300 block of S. Flower St. at 7:10 pm yesterday. One of the cars ended up jumping the curb and crashing into a tree. On arrival, it was determined there were five patients involved in the...
How to stay safe on Halloween Safety in Santa Ana
While we all hope that kids in Santa Ana will be safe and have fun on Halloween, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered “treats”, and other unnecessary miseries. The following tips for parents – and Trick-or-Treaters of all...
Los Angeles GOP Chairman Tim O’Reilly to speak to Long Beach Republican Women Federated
Tim O’Reilly, chairman of the Los Angeles GOP Executive Board, will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, November 12, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
Bring joy to local families by donating to Garden Grove’s holiday gift drive
The City of Garden Grove’s youth and family centers are seeking donations for the 2022 Garden Grove Holiday Drive, which works to bring joy, hope, and holiday spirit to local children and families that are underserved. From Tuesday, November 1 through Friday, December 9, unwrapped toys and board games can be dropped off at the recreation counter, located in Garden Grove City Hall, at 11222 Acacia Parkway; Buena Clinton Youth and Family Center, located at 12661 Sunswept Avenue; and Magnolia Park Family Resource Center, located at 11402 Magnolia Street.
